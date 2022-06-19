Brothers Lane Epperson and Jackson Epperson, of Brownsboro, shared Most Valuable Player honors on the All-District 14-4A baseball team, the league’s coaches announced.

Lane Epperson, a senior catcher, hit .341 with a .971 OPS, 21 RBIs and 17 runs. He threw out 13 of 19 attempted base stealers.

Jackson Epperson, a junior outfielder, hit .406 with a 1.039 OPS, 21 RBIs and 20 runs. He threw out four runners at home plate.

Brownsboro also had the Pitcher of the Year — sophomore Cooper Schock. He was 3-0 with seven saves, a 0.32 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 22 walks.

“Those two brothers had a great season for us, and I think it’s pretty unique that two brothers get to share the MVP of District 14-4A,” Brownsboro head baseball coach Rick Connot said in a video message on the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page. “We’re really proud of those guys. They did everything they could for their team, and we appreciate their efforts.”

Connot shared Coach of the Year honors in the district with Van head coach Steven Laprade.

Van senior Logan Smith was the district’s Offensive MVP, while Van sophomore Colton Grier and Wills Point freshman Evan Perez were named Co-Newcomers of the Year. Athens senior Grant Yudizky was selected as the Defensive MVP.

Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.

———

All-District 14-4A Baseball Team

Co-Most Valuable Players — Lane Epperson, Brownsboro; Jackson Epperson, Brownsboro

Pitcher of the Year — Cooper Schock, Brownsbro

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Logan Smith, Van

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Grant Yudizky, Athens

Co-Newcomers of the Year — Colton Grier, Van; Evan Perez, Wills Point

Co-Coaches of the Year — Rick Connot, Brownsboro; Steven Laprade, Van

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Trevor Deupree, Athens; Ryan Padgett, Brownsboro; Layne Eteridge, Canton

Catcher: Ethan Perez, Wills Point

Infield: Brice Hudler, Brownsboro; Peyton Phillips, Mabank; Aiden Green, Brownsboro; Ace Reese, Canton

Outfield: Kameron Stuart, Wills Point; Colton Whitehead, Canton; Peyton Stephenson, Brownsboro; Ty Reedy, Mabank

Utility: Landon Smith, Van

Designated Hitter: Spencer Shinn, Van

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Coy McManus, Mabank; Kody Alexander, Wills Point; Ty Vasquez, Brownsboro

Infield: Tyler McNeil, Mabank; Landen Hatton, Brownsboro; Ross Hendricks, Van; Jaxon Rhyne, Canton; Caleb Goforth, Mabank; Asher Hawkins, Van

Outfield: Tim Carroll, Wills Point; Jaden Crane, Athens; Kyler Howeth, Mabank; Wyatt Dale, Van

Utility: Joseph Garcia, Athens; Grady Baetz, Van

Designated Hitter: Easton Hinch, Van

HONORABLE MENTION

Brownsboro: Alston Williams, Jaxyn Rogers

Van: Austin Johnson

Canton: Peyton Stewart, Reed Vannorsdel

Mabank: Hagen Tijerina, Carson Bowden, Cash Teague

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports