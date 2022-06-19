Brothers Lane Epperson and Jackson Epperson, of Brownsboro, shared Most Valuable Player honors on the All-District 14-4A baseball team, the league’s coaches announced.
Lane Epperson, a senior catcher, hit .341 with a .971 OPS, 21 RBIs and 17 runs. He threw out 13 of 19 attempted base stealers.
Jackson Epperson, a junior outfielder, hit .406 with a 1.039 OPS, 21 RBIs and 20 runs. He threw out four runners at home plate.
Brownsboro also had the Pitcher of the Year — sophomore Cooper Schock. He was 3-0 with seven saves, a 0.32 ERA, 61 strikeouts and 22 walks.
“Those two brothers had a great season for us, and I think it’s pretty unique that two brothers get to share the MVP of District 14-4A,” Brownsboro head baseball coach Rick Connot said in a video message on the Brownsboro ISD Facebook page. “We’re really proud of those guys. They did everything they could for their team, and we appreciate their efforts.”
Connot shared Coach of the Year honors in the district with Van head coach Steven Laprade.
Van senior Logan Smith was the district’s Offensive MVP, while Van sophomore Colton Grier and Wills Point freshman Evan Perez were named Co-Newcomers of the Year. Athens senior Grant Yudizky was selected as the Defensive MVP.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
———
All-District 14-4A Baseball Team
Co-Most Valuable Players — Lane Epperson, Brownsboro; Jackson Epperson, Brownsboro
Pitcher of the Year — Cooper Schock, Brownsbro
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Logan Smith, Van
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Grant Yudizky, Athens
Co-Newcomers of the Year — Colton Grier, Van; Evan Perez, Wills Point
Co-Coaches of the Year — Rick Connot, Brownsboro; Steven Laprade, Van
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Trevor Deupree, Athens; Ryan Padgett, Brownsboro; Layne Eteridge, Canton
Catcher: Ethan Perez, Wills Point
Infield: Brice Hudler, Brownsboro; Peyton Phillips, Mabank; Aiden Green, Brownsboro; Ace Reese, Canton
Outfield: Kameron Stuart, Wills Point; Colton Whitehead, Canton; Peyton Stephenson, Brownsboro; Ty Reedy, Mabank
Utility: Landon Smith, Van
Designated Hitter: Spencer Shinn, Van
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Coy McManus, Mabank; Kody Alexander, Wills Point; Ty Vasquez, Brownsboro
Infield: Tyler McNeil, Mabank; Landen Hatton, Brownsboro; Ross Hendricks, Van; Jaxon Rhyne, Canton; Caleb Goforth, Mabank; Asher Hawkins, Van
Outfield: Tim Carroll, Wills Point; Jaden Crane, Athens; Kyler Howeth, Mabank; Wyatt Dale, Van
Utility: Joseph Garcia, Athens; Grady Baetz, Van
Designated Hitter: Easton Hinch, Van
HONORABLE MENTION
Brownsboro: Alston Williams, Jaxyn Rogers
Van: Austin Johnson
Canton: Peyton Stewart, Reed Vannorsdel
Mabank: Hagen Tijerina, Carson Bowden, Cash Teague
