Kaley Nicholson

Edgewood's Kaley Nicholson.

 HUDL

Edgewood won 31 games, was undefeated in district and advanced to the Class 3A Region II final.

Kaley Nicholson, Clara Pool and Blair McPherson were all key pieces to that success and earned superlatives in District 12-3A girls basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 12-3A coaches.

Nicholson was named the Most Valuable Player. Pool was selected as the MVP, and McPherson was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year.

Paris Chisum’s Harmony Marsh was named the Defensive MVP. Commerce’s Ka’lese Anderson earned Freshman of the Year honors, and Lone Oak’s Raeya Mackey was selected as the Sixth Man of the Year.

———

All-District 12-3A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Kaley Nicholson, Edgewood

Offensive Player of the Year — Clara Pool, Edgewood

Defensive Player of the Year — Harmony Marsh, Paris Chisum

Newcomer of the Year — Blair McPherson, Edgewood

Freshman of the Year — Ka’lese Anderson, Commerce

Sixth Man of the Year — Raeya Mackey, Lone Oak

First Team

Edgewood — TBelle Smith, Ella Tyner

Rains — Jasey Campbell, Jaycee Nugent

Commerce — Cadye Shaw

Lone Oak — Sallie Moser, Haley Robertson

Paris Chisum — Peyton Holland, Emma Garner

Prairiland — Kirsten Bridges, Abi Farmer

Second Team

Edgewood — Kassidy Paul, Brooklyn McPherson

Rains — Mia Caison, Madi Skaggs, Caliegh Piles

Grand Saline — Maddy Bolin

Commerce — Jaida Harris

Lone Oak — Avery Haynes, Shelby Culley, Jaylan Dooley

Paris Chisum — Brooklyn Atnip, Brylea Marshall

Prairiland — Skylar Johnson, Chloe VanDeaver

Honorable Mention

Edgewood — Brilee Ditto, Emma Kimbrough

Rains — Kaleigh Wilhite, Landry Lewers, Jazzy Phillips, Sarah Piles

Commerce — Ty’Teayona Beard, Kimaya Williams, Isabelle Rudin, Jaylene Balderrama

Prairiland — Katelyn Cornmesser

Academic All-District

Rains — Caleigh Piles, Jaycee Nugent, Madi Skaggs, Sarah Piles, Landry Lewers, Mia Caison, Payton Ayers, Jasey Campbell, Jazzy Phillips, Kaleigh Wilhite, Jasmine Salinas, Kennedy Wallace, Hannah Mosley

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports