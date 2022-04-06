Edgewood won 31 games, was undefeated in district and advanced to the Class 3A Region II final.
Kaley Nicholson, Clara Pool and Blair McPherson were all key pieces to that success and earned superlatives in District 12-3A girls basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 12-3A coaches.
Nicholson was named the Most Valuable Player. Pool was selected as the MVP, and McPherson was chosen as the Newcomer of the Year.
Paris Chisum’s Harmony Marsh was named the Defensive MVP. Commerce’s Ka’lese Anderson earned Freshman of the Year honors, and Lone Oak’s Raeya Mackey was selected as the Sixth Man of the Year.
———
All-District 12-3A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Kaley Nicholson, Edgewood
Offensive Player of the Year — Clara Pool, Edgewood
Defensive Player of the Year — Harmony Marsh, Paris Chisum
Newcomer of the Year — Blair McPherson, Edgewood
Freshman of the Year — Ka’lese Anderson, Commerce
Sixth Man of the Year — Raeya Mackey, Lone Oak
First Team
Edgewood — TBelle Smith, Ella Tyner
Rains — Jasey Campbell, Jaycee Nugent
Commerce — Cadye Shaw
Lone Oak — Sallie Moser, Haley Robertson
Paris Chisum — Peyton Holland, Emma Garner
Prairiland — Kirsten Bridges, Abi Farmer
Second Team
Edgewood — Kassidy Paul, Brooklyn McPherson
Rains — Mia Caison, Madi Skaggs, Caliegh Piles
Grand Saline — Maddy Bolin
Commerce — Jaida Harris
Lone Oak — Avery Haynes, Shelby Culley, Jaylan Dooley
Paris Chisum — Brooklyn Atnip, Brylea Marshall
Prairiland — Skylar Johnson, Chloe VanDeaver
Honorable Mention
Edgewood — Brilee Ditto, Emma Kimbrough
Rains — Kaleigh Wilhite, Landry Lewers, Jazzy Phillips, Sarah Piles
Commerce — Ty’Teayona Beard, Kimaya Williams, Isabelle Rudin, Jaylene Balderrama
Prairiland — Katelyn Cornmesser
Academic All-District
Rains — Caleigh Piles, Jaycee Nugent, Madi Skaggs, Sarah Piles, Landry Lewers, Mia Caison, Payton Ayers, Jasey Campbell, Jazzy Phillips, Kaleigh Wilhite, Jasmine Salinas, Kennedy Wallace, Hannah Mosley