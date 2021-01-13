Tyler Legacy junior Anna Gates was voted Defensive Player of the Year on the All-District 10-6A volleyball team, the league’s coaches announced.
Legacy players earning first-team honors were senior Jemyiia Johnson and junior Catherine Wise.
Legacy players earning second-team honors were senior Semira Udosen and senior Hope Casel.
Rockwall had two superlatives — Most Valuable Player of the Year Mckenzie Johnson and Outstanding Attacker Madison Goellner.
Rockwall-Heath had three superlatives — Outstanding Setter Danyelle Prado, Outstanding Libero Leah Green and Outstanding Blocker Bre Kelly.
Mesquite Horn had the Newcomer of the Year, freshman Madison Mosley.
The team was selected by the district’s coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Volleyball
Most Valuable Player — Mckenzie Johnson, Rockwall, senior, libero
Outstanding Setter of the Year — Danyelle Prado, Rockwall-heath, junior
Outstanding Attacker of the Year — Madison Goellner, Rockwall, sophomore, outside hitter
Outstanding Libero of the Year — Leah Green, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year — Anna Gates, Tyler Legacy, junior
Outstanding Blocker of the Year — Bre Kelly, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Newcomer of the Year — Madison Mosley, Mesquite Horn, freshman, outside hitter
First Team
Jemyiia Johnson, Tyler Legacy, senior, middle blocker
Catherine Wise, Tyler legacy, junior, setter
Lilly Homeyer, Rockwall-Heath, junior, outside hitter
Haley Putman, Rockwall-Heath, senior, defensive specialist
Taylor Barrow, Rockwall-Heath, senior, outside hitter
Kylie Nott, Rockwall, junior, outside hitter
Deryan Simpson, Rockwall, senior, middle blocker
Feyi Ogunlari, Rockwall, junior, outside hitter
Ryan Henderson, Mesquite Horn, sophomore, libero
Makaila Hrris, Mesquite Horn, junior, outside hitter
Gaby Briones, North Mesquite, sophomore, libero
Taylor Hood, Mesquite, senior, middle blocker
Second Team
Semira Udosen, Tyler Legacy, senior
Hope Casel, Tyler Legacy, senior
Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall, junior
Addison Goss, Rockwall, sophomore
Charlize Williams, Mesquite Horn, senior
Jada Sheppard, Mesquite Horn, freshman
Grace Horvath, Rockwall-Heath, junior
Blair Adams, Rockwall-heath, sophomore
Caroline Thomas, Rockwall-Heath, freshman
Mikaylah West North Mesquite, junior
Jamiya McNeil, Dallas Skyline, senior
Anna Wilson, Mesquite, junior
Honorable Mention
Mary Ella Burlison, Tyler Legacy, senior
Avery Armstrong, Tyler Legacy, sophomore
Taliyah Mumphrey, Tyler Legacy, junior
Ionna Jones, Tyler Legacy, sophomore
Macie Govendor, Rockwall-Heath, junior
Jada Armstrong, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Jasmin Williams, Mesquite, freshman
Emily Irazarry, Mesquite, freshman
Dakoda Hood, Mesquite, freshman
Sydney Jorif, Rockwall, senior
KK Daniyan, North Mesquite, sophomore
Tanaiya Antwine, North Mesquite, sophomore
Michelle Lopez, North Mesquite, sophomore
Samiah Williams, Mesquite Horn
Arianna Tubbs, Mesquite Horn
Aaliyah Needum, Mesquite Horn
Legacy Academic All-District
Jemyiia Johnson
Semira Udosen
Mary Ella Burlison
Anna Gates
Taliyah Mumphrey
Catherine Wise
Avery Armstrong
Adele McCown
Shelby Huntsberger
Ja’mia Hutton
