Tyler Legacy junior Anna Gates was voted Defensive Player of the Year on the All-District 10-6A volleyball team, the league’s coaches announced.

Legacy players earning first-team honors were senior Jemyiia Johnson and junior Catherine Wise.

Legacy players earning second-team honors were senior Semira Udosen and senior Hope Casel.

Rockwall had two superlatives — Most Valuable Player of the Year Mckenzie Johnson and Outstanding Attacker Madison Goellner.

Rockwall-Heath had three superlatives — Outstanding Setter Danyelle Prado, Outstanding Libero Leah Green and Outstanding Blocker Bre Kelly.

Mesquite Horn had the Newcomer of the Year, freshman Madison Mosley.

The team was selected by the district’s coaches.

All-District 10-6A Volleyball

Most Valuable Player — Mckenzie Johnson, Rockwall, senior, libero

Outstanding Setter of the Year — Danyelle Prado, Rockwall-heath, junior

Outstanding Attacker of the Year — Madison Goellner, Rockwall, sophomore, outside hitter

Outstanding Libero of the Year — Leah Green, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Outstanding Defensive Player of the Year — Anna Gates, Tyler Legacy, junior

Outstanding Blocker of the Year — Bre Kelly, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Newcomer of the Year — Madison Mosley, Mesquite Horn, freshman, outside hitter

First Team

Jemyiia Johnson, Tyler Legacy, senior, middle blocker

Catherine Wise, Tyler legacy, junior, setter

Lilly Homeyer, Rockwall-Heath, junior, outside hitter

Haley Putman, Rockwall-Heath, senior, defensive specialist

Taylor Barrow, Rockwall-Heath, senior, outside hitter

Kylie Nott, Rockwall, junior, outside hitter

Deryan Simpson, Rockwall, senior, middle blocker

Feyi Ogunlari, Rockwall, junior, outside hitter

Ryan Henderson, Mesquite Horn, sophomore, libero

Makaila Hrris, Mesquite Horn, junior, outside hitter

Gaby Briones, North Mesquite, sophomore, libero

Taylor Hood, Mesquite, senior, middle blocker

Second Team

Semira Udosen, Tyler Legacy, senior

Hope Casel, Tyler Legacy, senior

Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall, junior

Addison Goss, Rockwall, sophomore

Charlize Williams, Mesquite Horn, senior

Jada Sheppard, Mesquite Horn, freshman

Grace Horvath, Rockwall-Heath, junior

Blair Adams, Rockwall-heath, sophomore

Caroline Thomas, Rockwall-Heath, freshman

Mikaylah West North Mesquite, junior

Jamiya McNeil, Dallas Skyline, senior

Anna Wilson, Mesquite, junior

Honorable Mention

Mary Ella Burlison, Tyler Legacy, senior

Avery Armstrong, Tyler Legacy, sophomore

Taliyah Mumphrey, Tyler Legacy, junior

Ionna Jones, Tyler Legacy, sophomore

Macie Govendor, Rockwall-Heath, junior

Jada Armstrong, Rockwall-Heath, senior

Jasmin Williams, Mesquite, freshman

Emily Irazarry, Mesquite, freshman

Dakoda Hood, Mesquite, freshman

Sydney Jorif, Rockwall, senior

KK Daniyan, North Mesquite, sophomore

Tanaiya Antwine, North Mesquite, sophomore

Michelle Lopez, North Mesquite, sophomore

Samiah Williams, Mesquite Horn

Arianna Tubbs, Mesquite Horn

Aaliyah Needum, Mesquite Horn

Legacy Academic All-District

Jemyiia Johnson

Semira Udosen

Mary Ella Burlison

Anna Gates

Taliyah Mumphrey

Catherine Wise

Avery Armstrong

Adele McCown

Shelby Huntsberger

Ja’mia Hutton

