Tyler Legacy took a 19-0 win over Mesquite Horn in District 10-6A tennis action on Wednesday.
In boys singles action, Simar Bains won 7-5, 6-1; Eli Beaulieu won 6-1, 6-3; Sanay Salvi won 6-2, 6-3; Dylan Brown won 6-2, 6-2; Aiden Ebert won 8-4; and Michael Collins won 8-0.
In girls singles, Sara Fry won 6-2, 6-1; Emma Faulks won 8-2; Savannah Allen won 6-1, 6-1; Sophie Miller won 8-0; Bridget Gaston won 8-0; and Isabella Egana won 8-1.
In boys doubles, Bains and Salvi won 6-1, 6-0; Beaulieu and Brown won 6-2, 6-2; and Ebert and Collins won 6-2, 6-2.
In girls doubles, Fry and Audrey Deatherage won 6-0, 6-1; Allen and Egana won 6-0, 6-1; and Miller and Gaston won 6-0, 6-0.
In mixed doubles, Arjun Rajesh and Faulks won 6-2, 3-6, 10-5.
Legacy will be back in action against Coppell Saturday at 10 a.m. in Coppell.