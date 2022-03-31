Tyler Legacy tennis is sending four entries to the Class 6A Region II Tournament after a strong showing at the District 10-6A Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday in Rockwall.
Daniel Gaston won the boys singles title. Audrey Deatherage won the girls singles title. Eli Beaulieu and Simar Bains won boys doubles. The mixed doubles team of Dylan Brown and Sophie Miller also earned a regional berth with a second-place finish.
The mixed doubles team of Michael Collins and Sara Fry placed third, and Isabella Egana took third place in girls singles.
The Class 6A Region II Tournament will be April 11-12 at the Waco Tennis Center.