Tyler Legacy senior Maddie Flanery was named the Offensive Player of the Year for District 10-6A softball, the league’s coaches announced.
Flanery finished the season hitting .373 with 31 hits, one double, one triple, 16 RBIs, 45 runs, 19 walks and 41 stolen bases.
First-team selections for the Lady Raiders were senior pitcher Presley Johnston and junior outfielder Jaydee Diller.
Johnston was 12-7 in the pitching circle with a 2.02 ERA, 139 strikeouts and 38 walks in 93.1 innings. Johnston also hit .391 with a 1.046 OPS and a .641 slugging percentage. She had 36 hits, four home runs, four triples, three doubles, 35 RBIs and 26 runs.
Diller hit .239 with one home run, three doubles, one triple, 13 RBIs and 13 runs.
Sophomore third baseman Reese Neely and sophomore catcher Mallory Kniffen were second-team selections for the Lady Raiders.
Neely hit .337 with a 1.061 OPS and a .663 slugging percentage. She had 28 hits, 12 doubles, six triples, one home run, 34 RBIs and 28 runs scored. Kniffen hit .225 with 16 hits, three doubles, two home runs, one triple, 19 RBIs, 30 runs and 15 stolen bases.
Senior Brooke Davis and freshman Sara Eckert were honorable mention picks for Legacy.
Davis hit .241 with 20 hits, seven doubles, four triples, 22 RBIs, 23 runs and 18 stolen bases. Eckert was 8-1 in the pitching circle with a 2.07 ERA, 97 strikeouts and 33 walks in 50.2 innings.
Flanery, Johnston, Davis, Maddie Carrillo, London Goode, Neely and Eckert were Academic All-District selections.
The Lady Raiders finished the season with a record of 23-8-1, falling to Class 6A state finalist Mansfield Lake Ridge in the area round. It was the second consecutive playoff appearance for the Lady Raiders, who advanced in the playoffs for the first time since 2010 and just the second time in program history.
Rockwall, which was a top 10 team in Class 6A for most of the season, grabbed four of the superlatives. Senior shortstop Ashley Minor was named the Most Valuable Player. Sophomore Ainsley Pemberton earned Pitcher of the Year honors. Freshman second baseman Rylie Swindall was selected as the Newcomer of the Year. Head coach Leah Campbell has been chosen as the Coach of the Year.
Rockwall-Heath senior Kailee Bautista was chosen as the Catcher of the Year, and North Mesquite junior shortstop Gabrielle Briones was named the Defensive Player of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Softball Team
Most Valuable Player — Ashley Minor, Rockwall
Pitcher of the Year — Ainsley Pemberton, Rockwall
Offensive Player of the Year — Maddie Flanery
Defensive Player of the Year — Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year — Rylie Swindall, Rockwall
Catcher of the Year — Kailee Bautista, Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year — Leah Campbell, Rockwall
———
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Presley Johnston, Tyler Legacy; Cassie Marshall, Rockwall-Heath; Sophia Garcia, Mesquite Horn; Irella Bautista, Mesquite Horn
Catcher: Laci Larsen, Rockwall
Infield: Elizabeth Schaefer, Rockwall; Logan Nies, Rockwall; Emmy Apodaca, Rockwall-Heath
Outfield: Jaydee Diller, Tyler Legacy; Zoe Quinn, Rockwall; Roxy Thompson, Rokwall; Ava Wallace, Rockwall; Kelsey Fox, Rockwall-Heath; Alyssa Sornia, Mesquite; Kaitlyn Murphree, North Mesquite
Utility: Danielle Gillean, Rockwall-Heath
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Laney Conrad, Rockwall-Heath; Alia Perrin Adams, North Mesquite
Catcher: Mallory Kniffen, Tyler Legacy; Hunter Gilmore, Mesquite; Makiya Miles, North Mesquite
Infield: Reese Neely, Tyler Legacy; Karylle Bautista, Rockwall-Heath; Madison Reinhart, Mesquite
Outfield: Brooke Barron, Rockwall; Haidyn Cornelius, Rockwall-Heath; Taylor Johnson, Mesquite Horn; Briana Santamaria, Mesquite; Violet Torres, Mesquite; Abigail Hernandez, North Mesquite; Michelle Lopez, North Mesquite
Utility: Kiana Beasly, Mesquite
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Legacy: Brooke Davis, Sara Eckert
Rockwall: Presley Brott
Rockwall-Heath: Olivia Lemons, Savannah Crockerr
Mesquite Horn: Lauren Carrasco, Jadyn Julka, Miranda Salinas
Mesquite: Tatum Burton, Isabella Casarez, Jazelle Hernandez, Jessie Aguillon
North Mesquite: Cora Hurst, Raegan Davis, Alia Camargo, Arianna Cottrell, Allyson Aldridge
Dallas Skyline: Jeyllen Juarez
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Tyler Legacy: Maddie Flanery, Presley Johnston, Brooke Davis, Maddie Carrillo, London Goode, Reese Neely, Sara Eckert; Rockwall: Brooke Barron, Hanna Hill, Ashley Minor, Logan Nies, Elizabeth Schaefer, Audra Henderson, Roxy Thompson, Savannah Ford, Abrianna Kennedy, Laci Larsen, Rachel Lawyer, Ainsley Pemberton, Caden Young, Presley Brott, Ari Jensen, Taylor Minor, Rylie Swindall; Rockwall-Heath: Danielle Gillean, Kailee Bautista, Charity West, Addyson Allen, Emmy Apodaca, Kelsey, Cathryn Lara-Ramirez, Karylle Bautista, Laney Conrad, Savannah Crocker, Cassie Marshall, Katharine Meagher; Mesquite Horn: Kudzanayi Chiriva, Victoria Lewis, Miranda Salinas, A’Mya York, Marissa Cardona, Sophia Garcia, Stormi Medina; Mesquite: Tatum Burton, Jazelle Hernandez, Briana Santamaria, Kiana Beasley, Violet Torres, Madison Reinhart, Alyssa Sornia; North Mesquite: Gabriel Briones, Allyson Eldridge, Cora Hurst, Serenity Finch, Molly Whitinger, Haven Crabb; Dallas Skyline: Miracle Peace, Mariya Williams, Jeyllen Juarez, Elany Villanueva, Kesia Johnson