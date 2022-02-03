_RJG0711.jpg
Tyler Legacy Head Coach Joe Willis addresses his team after a game between Tyler Legacy and Cedar Hill High Schools on November 20, 2021, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

 Rob Graham

The Tyler Legacy Red Raiders stayed in District 10-6A as the UIL announced its biennial reclassification and realignment.

However, there will be new members in North Forney and Royse City.

Also in the league are Mesquite, Mesquite Horn, Rockwall and Rockwall-Heath.

It is a seven-team league and Legacy will have four non-district opponents.

The district is for 2022 through 2024.

The Red Raiders are in Region II. The bi-district football opponents for the league are from District 9-6A, which includes Garland, Garland Lakeview Centennial, Garland Naaman Forest, Rowlett, Sachse, North Garland, South Garland, Wylie and Wylie East.

 
 

