Tyler Legacy captured two superlatives for District 10-6A girls soccer, the league’s coaches announced.

Junior Ella Rose Embry was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Rockwall junior Avery Shipman.

Freshman Lily Beckham was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.

The Lady Raiders had three first-team selections — senior Colleen Gilliland, junior Caroline Randall and junior Hannah Smith.

Junior Elizabeth Randall, sophomore Kate Deatherage and freshman Reese Rowe were second-team selections. Senior Nonnie Foley, sophomore Jenna Barnes and freshman Brianna Garvia were honorable mention picks.

Academic All-District selections were seniors Irelyn Powell, Dru Kisamore, Floey, Gilliland, Alejandra Balderas and Aileen Mancilla; juniors Randall, Conally Hooper, Embry, Lauryn Smith, Hannah Smith, Sofia Williams, Kyleigh D’Spain, Randall, Chloe Murlin, Ashlynn Parker, Mackenzie Coleman, sophomore Deatherage and freshmen Garcia, Rowe, Beckham, Caroline Smith and Kylie Broumley. All six seniors were also Academic All-State selections.

Mesquite Horn senior Brenna Thompson was selected as the Most Valuable Player. Rockwall senior Mia Nunez was named the Defensive Player of the Year. North Mesquite’s Amalia Lopez was the Midfielder of the Year. Mesquite senior Priscilla Garcia and Rockwall-Heath junior Clara Whitten shared Utility Player of the Year honors. Mesquite Horn senior Gillian McKenzie was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Rockwall head coach Melissa Garcia was chosen as the Coach of the Year.

Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.

———

All-District 10-6A Girls Soccer

Most Valuable Player — Breanna Thompson, Mesquite Horn

Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Ella Rose Embry, Tyler Legacy; Avery Shipman, Rockwall

Defensive Player of the Year — Mia Nunez, Rockwall

Midfielder of the Year — Amalia Lopez, North Mesquite

Co-Utility Players of the Year — Priscilla Garcia, Mesquite; Clara Whitten, Rockwall-Heath

Goalkeeper of the Year — Gillian McKenzie, Mesquite Horn

Newcomer of the Year — Lily Beckham, Tyler Legacy

Coach of the Year — Melissa Garcia, Rockwall

———

First Team

Tyler Legacy — Colleen Gilliland, Caroline Randall, Hannah Smith

Mesquite — Alrene Ramirez

Dallas Skyline — Lola West

Rockwall-Heath — Mia Bernard, Reese White, Haylee Mills

Rockwall — Lauren Piper, Faith Graves, Brinlee Weir, Ayla Garcia

Mesquite Horn — Samya Mitchell, Sanya Mitchell, Aleysia Welch, Sara Torres

North Mesquite — Destiny Garcia, Jayme Ramirez

Second Team

Tyler Legacy — Elizabeth Randall, Kate Deatherage, Reese Rowe

Mesquite — Angelina San Juan

Dallas Skyline — Trinity Shanks

Rockwall-Heath — Madeline Mueller, Alexis Williamson, Brianna Jeter

Rockwall — Madelyn Weir, Katie Mees, Layla Amaya, Iriana Sarpy

Mesquite Horn — Jazmin Alarcon, Kelby Dansby, Yvette Cordova Armenta, Kathy Ventura

North Mesquite — Amaya Abe, Daniela Cerda

Honorable Mention

Tyler Legacy — Nonnie Foley, Jenna Barnes, Brianna Garcia

Mesquite — Shelsie Soto, Judith Lopez, Joanna Trejo

Dallas Skyline — Araceli Estrada, Litzy Herrera, Jenny Aguilar

Rockwall-Heath — Savanah Finley, Avery Rohmer, Berkley Sparks

Rockwall — Kayla Leff, Savanna Clark, Miranda Countryman

Mesquite Horn — Natalie Hernandez, Giselle Cedillo, Alicia Robles

North Mesquite — Giselle Berelles, Ximena Resendiz, Alicia Alejas

Academic All-District

Tyler Legacy — Irelyn Powell, Dru Kisamore, Nonnie Foley, Colleen Gilliland, Alejandra Balderas, Aileen Mancilla, Elizabeth Randall, Conally Hooper, Ella Rose Embry, Lauryn Smith, Hannah Smith, Sofia Williams, Kyleigh D’Spain, Caroline Randall, Chloe Murlin, Ashlynn Parker, Mackenzie Coleman, Kate Deatherage, Brianna Garcia, Reese Rowe, Lily Beckham, Caroline Smith, Kylie Broumley

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 22nd year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past four years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports