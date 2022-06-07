Tyler Legacy captured two superlatives for District 10-6A girls soccer, the league’s coaches announced.
Junior Ella Rose Embry was named the Co-Offensive Player of the Year with Rockwall junior Avery Shipman.
Freshman Lily Beckham was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.
The Lady Raiders had three first-team selections — senior Colleen Gilliland, junior Caroline Randall and junior Hannah Smith.
Junior Elizabeth Randall, sophomore Kate Deatherage and freshman Reese Rowe were second-team selections. Senior Nonnie Foley, sophomore Jenna Barnes and freshman Brianna Garvia were honorable mention picks.
Academic All-District selections were seniors Irelyn Powell, Dru Kisamore, Floey, Gilliland, Alejandra Balderas and Aileen Mancilla; juniors Randall, Conally Hooper, Embry, Lauryn Smith, Hannah Smith, Sofia Williams, Kyleigh D’Spain, Randall, Chloe Murlin, Ashlynn Parker, Mackenzie Coleman, sophomore Deatherage and freshmen Garcia, Rowe, Beckham, Caroline Smith and Kylie Broumley. All six seniors were also Academic All-State selections.
Mesquite Horn senior Brenna Thompson was selected as the Most Valuable Player. Rockwall senior Mia Nunez was named the Defensive Player of the Year. North Mesquite’s Amalia Lopez was the Midfielder of the Year. Mesquite senior Priscilla Garcia and Rockwall-Heath junior Clara Whitten shared Utility Player of the Year honors. Mesquite Horn senior Gillian McKenzie was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Rockwall head coach Melissa Garcia was chosen as the Coach of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player — Breanna Thompson, Mesquite Horn
Co-Offensive Players of the Year — Ella Rose Embry, Tyler Legacy; Avery Shipman, Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year — Mia Nunez, Rockwall
Midfielder of the Year — Amalia Lopez, North Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year — Priscilla Garcia, Mesquite; Clara Whitten, Rockwall-Heath
Goalkeeper of the Year — Gillian McKenzie, Mesquite Horn
Newcomer of the Year — Lily Beckham, Tyler Legacy
Coach of the Year — Melissa Garcia, Rockwall
———
First Team
Tyler Legacy — Colleen Gilliland, Caroline Randall, Hannah Smith
Mesquite — Alrene Ramirez
Dallas Skyline — Lola West
Rockwall-Heath — Mia Bernard, Reese White, Haylee Mills
Rockwall — Lauren Piper, Faith Graves, Brinlee Weir, Ayla Garcia
Mesquite Horn — Samya Mitchell, Sanya Mitchell, Aleysia Welch, Sara Torres
North Mesquite — Destiny Garcia, Jayme Ramirez
Second Team
Tyler Legacy — Elizabeth Randall, Kate Deatherage, Reese Rowe
Mesquite — Angelina San Juan
Dallas Skyline — Trinity Shanks
Rockwall-Heath — Madeline Mueller, Alexis Williamson, Brianna Jeter
Rockwall — Madelyn Weir, Katie Mees, Layla Amaya, Iriana Sarpy
Mesquite Horn — Jazmin Alarcon, Kelby Dansby, Yvette Cordova Armenta, Kathy Ventura
North Mesquite — Amaya Abe, Daniela Cerda
Honorable Mention
Tyler Legacy — Nonnie Foley, Jenna Barnes, Brianna Garcia
Mesquite — Shelsie Soto, Judith Lopez, Joanna Trejo
Dallas Skyline — Araceli Estrada, Litzy Herrera, Jenny Aguilar
Rockwall-Heath — Savanah Finley, Avery Rohmer, Berkley Sparks
Rockwall — Kayla Leff, Savanna Clark, Miranda Countryman
Mesquite Horn — Natalie Hernandez, Giselle Cedillo, Alicia Robles
North Mesquite — Giselle Berelles, Ximena Resendiz, Alicia Alejas
Academic All-District
Tyler Legacy — Irelyn Powell, Dru Kisamore, Nonnie Foley, Colleen Gilliland, Alejandra Balderas, Aileen Mancilla, Elizabeth Randall, Conally Hooper, Ella Rose Embry, Lauryn Smith, Hannah Smith, Sofia Williams, Kyleigh D’Spain, Caroline Randall, Chloe Murlin, Ashlynn Parker, Mackenzie Coleman, Kate Deatherage, Brianna Garcia, Reese Rowe, Lily Beckham, Caroline Smith, Kylie Broumley