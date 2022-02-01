MESQUITE — Rose Rook connected on a school-record 11 3-pointers in helping power the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders to a 96-22 win over North Mesquite on Tuesday in a District 10-6A girls basketball game.
Rook hit on 11 of 14 attempts from downtown. She totaled 33 points as all of her baskets were from 3-point land.
“Historic performance tonight,” Lady Raiders coach Ross Barber said.
Tyler Legacy improves to 27-5 on the season and 8-2 in district.
Nyla Inmon added 22 points for the Tyler squad.
Others scoring for the Lady Raiders were Akya Turner (16), Campbell (8), Katlyn Jasper (8), Taliyah Mumphrey (4), Ella Rook (3) and Tori Ransom (2).
The Lady Raiders play host to Rockwall-Heath at 6:30 p.m. Friday.