Tyler Legacy senior Aaliyah Campbell, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career, was named the Most Valuable Player in District 10-6A girls basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 10-6A coaches.

For the season, Campbell averaged 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Earning first-team honors from Legacy was senior Nyla Inmon.

Inmon averaged 13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.

The Offensive Player of the Year was Mesquite Horn’s Da’Lonna Choice, while Rockwall’s Ashley Minor was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.

Mesquite senior Ashia Young was named the Newcomer of the Year.

Mesquite Horn’s coaching staff earned Coach of the Year honors.

Earning second-team honors from Legacy were Katlyn Jasper and Akya Turner.

Mesquite Horn was the district champion, followed by Tyler Legacy, Rockwall and Dallas Skyline.

All-District 10-6A Girls Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Aaliyah Campbell, Tyler Legacy

Offensive Player of the Year — Da’Lonna Choice, Mesquite Horn

Defensive Player of the Year — Ashley Minor, Rockwall

Newcomer of the Year — Ashia Young, Mesquite

Coach of the Year — Mesquite Horn staff

First Team

Tyler Legacy — Nyla Inmon

Rockwall — Lexie Purcell, Landry Moore

Rockwall-Heath — Shalomi Sanders, Tiffany Liddie

Mesquite Horn — Daija Robinson, Vernell Atamah

Mesquite — Sanaa Darensburg

Dallas Skyline — Lily Brown, Kennedy Johnsn

Second Team

Tyler Legacy — Katlyn Jasper, Akya Turner

Rockwall — Ashley Brand,

Rockwall-Heath — Neveah McCoy

Mesquite Horn — Camden Harston, Juliet Esomchukwu, Keely Burks

Mesquite — Kayriona Brown, Zoe Brown

North Mesquite —Madison Spain, Destine Holiday

Dallas Skyline — Tamya Whitemon, Jaida McDonald, Deasia Johnson

Honorable Mention

Tyler Legacy — Taliyah Mumphrey, Rose Rook, Ella Rook

Rockwall — Grace Hicks, Kamryn Adams, Nicole Aguirre, Lola Buraimo

Rockwall-Heath — Jasmine Do, Lauren Pete

Mesquite Horn — Dyamond Cooper, Tyra Robinson, Camryn Reed, Payton Perkins, Essien Cooper, Tanaihya Jackson Cobb

Mesquite — Ky’leah Hill, Kayloni Smolley, Layla Williams, Cori Brown

North Mesquite — Jordyn Jackson, Tinaya Richardson, Haven Crabb, Katori Blackburn, Trinitee Jason

Dallas Skyline — Ashanti Hall, Ke’liyah Anderson

Academic All-District

Tyler Legacy — Vanessa Hayward, JaKayla White, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Jordan Love, Tori Ransom, Taliyah Mumphrey, Aaliyah Campbell, Katlyn Jasper, Akya Turner

Rockwall — Ashley Brand, Ashley Minor, Kamrun Adams, Lexie Purcell, Landry Moore, Grace Hicks, Priscilla Anciso, Katie LaGrange, Grace Saddler, Lola Buraimo, Makenna Armstrong, Liz Laurence, Nhira Iverson, Nicole Aguirre, Alexas Buchanan, Isabella Barron

Rockwall-Heath — Jackie Escobar,Riot Allen, Makhaya Jenkins, Karly Stevenson, Janet Kim, Neveah McCoy, Tiffany Liddie, Adrienne Jeter, Kaleigh Poe, Elizabeth Rodriguez

Mesquite Horn — Vernell Atamah, Tyra Robnson, Keely Burks, D’Lonna Choice, Camryn Reed, Dyamond Cooper, Payton Perkins, Essien Cooper, Camden Harston, Tanaihya Jackson Cobb, Juliet Esomchukwu, Dasia Robinson

Mesquite — Cori Browns, Kayriona Brown, Zoe Brown, Sanaa Darensburg, J’miyah Harrison, Ky’leah Hill, Carlysse Jenkins, Kayla Smolley, Kayloni Smolley, Layla Williams, Azhia Young

North Mesquite —Jordyn Jackson, Tinayia Richardson, Katori Blackburn, Haven Crabb, Trinitee Jason

Dallas Skyline — Ashanti Hall, Ke’Liyah Anderson, TaMaya Whitemon, Jamaiya Miles-Johnson, Naiya Carney, Lily Brown

 
 

