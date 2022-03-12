Tyler Legacy senior Aaliyah Campbell, who scored more than 1,000 points in her career, was named the Most Valuable Player in District 10-6A girls basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 10-6A coaches.
For the season, Campbell averaged 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
Earning first-team honors from Legacy was senior Nyla Inmon.
Inmon averaged 13.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game.
The Offensive Player of the Year was Mesquite Horn’s Da’Lonna Choice, while Rockwall’s Ashley Minor was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Mesquite senior Ashia Young was named the Newcomer of the Year.
Mesquite Horn’s coaching staff earned Coach of the Year honors.
Earning second-team honors from Legacy were Katlyn Jasper and Akya Turner.
Mesquite Horn was the district champion, followed by Tyler Legacy, Rockwall and Dallas Skyline.
———
All-District 10-6A Girls Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Aaliyah Campbell, Tyler Legacy
Offensive Player of the Year — Da’Lonna Choice, Mesquite Horn
Defensive Player of the Year — Ashley Minor, Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year — Ashia Young, Mesquite
Coach of the Year — Mesquite Horn staff
First Team
Tyler Legacy — Nyla Inmon
Rockwall — Lexie Purcell, Landry Moore
Rockwall-Heath — Shalomi Sanders, Tiffany Liddie
Mesquite Horn — Daija Robinson, Vernell Atamah
Mesquite — Sanaa Darensburg
Dallas Skyline — Lily Brown, Kennedy Johnsn
Second Team
Tyler Legacy — Katlyn Jasper, Akya Turner
Rockwall — Ashley Brand,
Rockwall-Heath — Neveah McCoy
Mesquite Horn — Camden Harston, Juliet Esomchukwu, Keely Burks
Mesquite — Kayriona Brown, Zoe Brown
North Mesquite —Madison Spain, Destine Holiday
Dallas Skyline — Tamya Whitemon, Jaida McDonald, Deasia Johnson
Honorable Mention
Tyler Legacy — Taliyah Mumphrey, Rose Rook, Ella Rook
Rockwall — Grace Hicks, Kamryn Adams, Nicole Aguirre, Lola Buraimo
Rockwall-Heath — Jasmine Do, Lauren Pete
Mesquite Horn — Dyamond Cooper, Tyra Robinson, Camryn Reed, Payton Perkins, Essien Cooper, Tanaihya Jackson Cobb
Mesquite — Ky’leah Hill, Kayloni Smolley, Layla Williams, Cori Brown
North Mesquite — Jordyn Jackson, Tinaya Richardson, Haven Crabb, Katori Blackburn, Trinitee Jason
Dallas Skyline — Ashanti Hall, Ke’liyah Anderson
Academic All-District
Tyler Legacy — Vanessa Hayward, JaKayla White, Ella Rook, Rose Rook, Jordan Love, Tori Ransom, Taliyah Mumphrey, Aaliyah Campbell, Katlyn Jasper, Akya Turner
Rockwall — Ashley Brand, Ashley Minor, Kamrun Adams, Lexie Purcell, Landry Moore, Grace Hicks, Priscilla Anciso, Katie LaGrange, Grace Saddler, Lola Buraimo, Makenna Armstrong, Liz Laurence, Nhira Iverson, Nicole Aguirre, Alexas Buchanan, Isabella Barron
Rockwall-Heath — Jackie Escobar,Riot Allen, Makhaya Jenkins, Karly Stevenson, Janet Kim, Neveah McCoy, Tiffany Liddie, Adrienne Jeter, Kaleigh Poe, Elizabeth Rodriguez
Mesquite Horn — Vernell Atamah, Tyra Robnson, Keely Burks, D’Lonna Choice, Camryn Reed, Dyamond Cooper, Payton Perkins, Essien Cooper, Camden Harston, Tanaihya Jackson Cobb, Juliet Esomchukwu, Dasia Robinson
Mesquite — Cori Browns, Kayriona Brown, Zoe Brown, Sanaa Darensburg, J’miyah Harrison, Ky’leah Hill, Carlysse Jenkins, Kayla Smolley, Kayloni Smolley, Layla Williams, Azhia Young
North Mesquite —Jordyn Jackson, Tinayia Richardson, Katori Blackburn, Haven Crabb, Trinitee Jason
Dallas Skyline — Ashanti Hall, Ke’Liyah Anderson, TaMaya Whitemon, Jamaiya Miles-Johnson, Naiya Carney, Lily Brown