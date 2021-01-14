Tyler Legacy junior running back Jamarion Miller was selected as the Utility Player of the Year on the All-District 10-6A football team, the league’s coaches announced.
Miller carried the ball 194 times for 1,666 yards with 20 touchdowns. He had 29 catches for 468 yards and eight touchdowns. Miller had 10 kickoff returns for an average of 18.3 yards with a long of 55 yards.
The Red Raiders placed two players on the first-team offense — junior running back Bryson Donnell and senior offensive lineman Dion Daniels.
Donnell had 165 carries for 1,159 yards with 12 touchdowns. He had 13 catches for 92 yards and a score. He returned 15 kickoffs for an average of 17.7 yards with a long of 45 yards.
Daniels led an offensive line that paved the way for 3,165 yards and 39 touchdowns and 1,272 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.
Legacy had three first-team selections on defense — defensive tackle Chris Harris, defensive end Garfield Lawrence and linebacker/punter Jack Janis.
Harris had 62 tackles, five sacks, 19 quarterback pressures and a fumble recovery.
Lawrence had 71 tackles, eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 23 quarterback pressures and five pass breakups.
Janis had 136 tackles, eight sacks, seven tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Janis punted 20 times for an average of 34.4 yards with a long of 66 yards.
Rockwall junior quarterback Braedyn Locke was selected as the Most Valuable Player. Locke had three teammates also earn superlatives. Linebacker Gage Elder was named the Defensive MVP. Kicker Ethan Spearman was chosen as the Special Teams MVP. Sophomore defensive tackle Phillip Bazemore was tabbed as the Defensive Newcomer of the Year.
Rockwall also had the Coaching Staff of the Year.
Rockwall-Heath junior quarterback Josh Hoover was selected as the Offensive MVP.
North Mesquite sophomore receiver Cordale Russell, who grabbed a Mississippi State offer on Monday, was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Football
Most Valuable Player — Braedyn Locke, Rockwall, junior, quarterback, 6-1, 195
Offensive MVP — Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, junior, quarterback, 6-2, 210
Defensive MVP — Gage Elder, Rockwall, senior, linebacker, 6-0, 220
Special Teams MVP — Ethan Spearman, Rockwall, senior, 5-9, 150
Utility Player of the Year — Jamarion Miller, Tyler Legacy, junior, 5-10, 185
Offensive Newcomer of the Year — Cordale Russell, North Mesquite, sophomore, wide receiver, 6-3, 185
Defensive Newcomer of the Year — Phillip Bazemore, Rockwall, sophomore, defensive tackle, 5-10, 230
Coaching Staff of the Year — Rockwall
———
First Team Offense
Quarterback — Chance Edwards, Mesquite, junior
Running back — Bryson Donnell, Tyler Legacy, junior; Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath, junior
Fullback — Brennan Ray, Rockwall, junior
Tight end — Lance Mason, Rockwall-Heath, junior
Wide receiver — Caden Marshall, junior, Rockwall; Jay Fair, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Corban Cleveland, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Quaydarius Davis, Dallas Skyline, senior; Chris Dawn, Mesquite Horn, sophomore
Offensive line — Dion Daniels, Tyler Legacy, senior; Logan Cluff-Amperse, Rockwall, senior; Carson Haynes, Rockwall, senior; Hunter Smith, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Josh Peacock, Rockwall-Heath, senior; James Collins, Mesquite Horn, senior
Kicker — Antonio Mercado, Mesquite Horn, senior
Specialist — Greg Johnson, Dallas Skyline, junior
First Team Defense
Defensive tackle — Chris Harris, Tyler Legacy, senior; Davion Carter, North Mesquite, junior; Joseph Elder, Dallas Skyline, senior
Defensive end — Garfield Lawrence, Tyler Legacy, senior; Jack Deapen, Rockwall, senior
Inside linebacker — Dawson Hunt, Rockwall, senior; Grady Brewer, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Outside linebacker — Ty’Quandre Johnson, Dallas Skyline, senior; Jakennon Moore, Mesquite, senior
Safety — Drew Molck, Rockwall, senior; Isaiah Nwokobia, Dallas Skyline, senior
Cornerback — Quinton Evans, Mesquite, junior; Charles Demmings, Mesquite Horn, senior
Punter — Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy, senior
Second Team Offense
Quarterback — Liam Thornton, North Mesquite, senior; Darrius White, Mesquite Horn, junior
Running back — Kobie Norman, North Mesquite, junior; Preston Landis, Rockwall-Heath, senior Zach Hernandez, Rockwall, sophomore
Fullback — Alex Matchniff, Mesquite Horn, junior
Tight end — Braelyn Dillard, Mesquite, junior; Hunter Nucci, Mesquite, senior
Jordan Nabors, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Brenden Bayes, Rockwall, senior; Jax Johnson, Rockwall, senior; Antonio Blair, Dallas Skyline, senior; Marquis Edwards, Mesquite Horn, junior; Xavier Brown, Mesquite Horn, junior; Marcus Yow, North Mesquite, senior; Jamarion Woods, Mesquite, sophomore; Gervin McCarthy, Mesquite, junior
Offensive line — Donovan Jordan, Tyler Legacy, junior; Boxiong Cao, Rockwall, senior; Reed Brackett, Rockwall, junior; Carson Fichtel, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Caleb Flores, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Chris Vestal, Dallas Skyline, sophomore; George Dennis, Dallas Skyline, junior; Seth Robinson, Mesquite, senior; Cameron Roach, Mesquite, senior; Antonio Asuncion, Mesquite Horn, sophomore
Kicker — Christian Baxter, Tyler Legacy, sophomore; Pablo Cabello, Dallas Skyline, senior
Second Team Defense
Defensive tackle — Jackson Luff, Rockwall-Heath, senior; D’Adrian Burleson, Dallas Skyline, senior; Chris Caldwell, Rockwall, senior; Marlon Thompson-Leatch, Mesquite, junior
Defensive end — Edward Gonzales, Rockwall, senior; John McGee, Dallas Skyline, senior; Cornelius Darden, Mesquite, junior; Trae Martin, Rockwall-Heath, senior; D’Edrick Dotson, Mesquite Horn, senior; Casey Griffin, Mesquite Horn, senior
Inside linebacker — Jack Janis, Tyler Legacy, senior; Charles Minnieweather, Dallas Skyline, senior; Jayden Brown, Mesquite, senior
Outside linebacker — Josh Olivares, Tyler Legacy, senior; Garrett Lewis, Rockwall, senior; Jaylin Nwigwe, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Safety — Corey Kelley, Rockwall, senior; Zamoray Richardson, North Mesquite, senior; Peyton Williams, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Josh Williams, Mesquite, junior
Cornerback — Jakelyn Morgan, Tyler Legacy, senior; Dezmon Mims, Rockwall-Heath, senior; Anthony Davis, Dallas Skyline, junior
Punter — Antonio Mercado, Mesquite Horn, senior; Pablo Cabello, Dallas Skyline, senior
Third Team Offense
Quarterback — Trent Adams, Tyler Legacy, senior; Darryl Richardson, Dallas Skyline, junior
Running back — Jackson Bennett, Rockwall, senior; Qualon Farrar, Dallas Skyline, junior; Christen Washington, Dallas Skyline, senior; Anthony Robert, mesquite, junior; Jacob Fields, Mesquite, senior; Camden Tyler, Mesquite Horn, junior
Tight end — George Bergfeld, Tyler Legacy, senior; Isaiah Smith, Mesquite, junior; Hunter Nucci, Mesquite, senior
Wide receiver — Ladavion Butler, Tyler Legacy, junior; Nicolas Bennett, Tyler Legacy, senior; LaDarius Newsom, Tyler Legacy, senior; K.B. Frazier, Mesquite, senior; Justin White, Mesquite junior; Julius Rosales, North Mesquite, senior; Eddryk Ruff, Mesquite Horn, junior; Goodnews Iwuamadi, Rockwall, senior
Offensive line — Kendrick Tutt, Tyler Legacy, senior; Kah’lil Montague, Tyler Legacy, senior; Kade Fry, Tyler Legacy, junior; Keyshawn Reggie, Tyler Legacy, senior; Terrance Hobbs, North Mesquite, senior; Caden Bowers, North Mesquite, sophomore; Dauda Faal, Mesquite Horn, senior; Chase Smalley, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Sebastian Martinez, Rockwall-Heath, junior; George Dweh, Dallas Skyline, senior; Liam Zalka, Rockwall, senior; Cameron Ross, Rockwall, senior
Kicker — Andrick Juarez, North Mesquite, senior
Third Team Defense
Defensive tackle — Ashton Donald, Mesquite, junior; Philip Kamanda, Mesquite Horn, senior
Defensive end — Carson Gallagher, Tyler Legacy, senior; Tristan Layson, North Mesquite, junior; Kendrick Oliver, Mesquite, senior; Ryan Tatum, Rockwall-Heath, senior
Inside linebacker — Isaiah Ilkihine, North Mesquite, senior; Michael Murphy, Mesquite, junior; Luis Alcala, Mesquite, senior; Tarance Johnson, Mesquite Horn, junior; AJ Shipman, Rockwall, senior; Etelridge McKinney, Dallas Skyline, freshman
Outside linebacker — Noah Wilson, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Alan Crawford, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Casey Edwards, North Mesquite, senior; Tyrione McDonald, Dallas Skyline, senior; DJ Coleman, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Deyreck Dean, Rockwall, junior
Safety — Cayden Starks, Tyler Legacy, junior; Aaron Sears, Tyler Legacy, junior; Lane Horak, Rockwall-Heath, junior; Kade Welcher, Rockwall, senior; Ashton Williams, North Mesquite, junior; DeQuez Henderson, North Mesquite, senior; Quentine Moore, Dallas Skyline, senior; Jordan Lester, Mesquite Horn, sophomore; Trelon Morrison, Mesquite, senior; Jaylin Broadus, Mesquite, junior
Cornerback — Jaylon Mosley, North Mesquite, senior; Dalen Hicks, North Mesquite, sophomore; Greg Sherfield, North Mesquite, senior; Cadien Robinson, Rockwall, junior; Dariel Brown, Rockwall, senior; Jay Black, Rockwall, senior; K.D. James, Mesquite, junior; John Burris, Mesquite Horn, senior; Grant Watson, Rockwall-Heath, senior
