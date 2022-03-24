Tyler Legacy went through 18 matches of the soccer season without a loss to its record.
The Red Raiders then dropped two of their final four contests of the regular season.
But Legacy (18-2-2) still captured the District 10-6A title and head into the Class 6A soccer playoffs as the top seed.
“We’ve had some good practices here recently,” Legacy head boys soccer coach Marty Germany said. “We had some games where we struggled, and we’re trying to fix some of those errors.”
The Red Raiders will begin the postseason against Garland (10-11-2) at 6 p.m. Friday at Corsicana’s Tiger Stadium.
“They’re going to be tough,” Germany said. “We played in that Garland district a few years ago, so we know the style of play. We played them in the same round last year. They want to try to set the tempo they like. We need to try to play faster than that, move the ball quicker and control the speed of the game.”
In last year’s bi-district contest, Legacy was playing a man down and with its junior varsity goalkeeper for the final 10 minutes of regulation and through extra time and penalty kicks. The Red Raiders outscored the Owls 4-3 in penalty kicks to take a 2-1 victory.
Legacy junior Noe Robles has scored 32 goals this season, breaking Shawn Tatham’s record of 28 set in 2014.
The winner of Friday’s match will advance to face either Mansfield Lake Ridge or Belton.