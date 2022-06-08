Tyler Legacy junior Noe Robles has been named the Most Valuable player for District 10-6A boys soccer, the league’s coaches announced.

Robles, a junior, is the single-season school record holder for goals scored, putting 32 balls into the goal this season. This came after scoring 27 goals as a sophomore.

Legacy senior Esteban Rodriguez earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Legacy head coac Marty Germany shared Coach of the Year honors with North Mesquite’s Scott Helverson.

The Red Raiders had five first-team selections — junior Nate Eidam, junior Jorge Sanchez, junior Austin Beckham, sophomore Brady Filla and sophomore Knox Hicks.

Second-team picks for Legacy were senior Denver Row, junior Christian Baxter, junior Landon Bravo, senior Hansen Anderson and sophomore Anthony Tierrablanca.

Honorable mention selections for the Red Raiders were sophomore Fabian Varona, sophomore Diego Castillo and senior Luis Bustos.

Rockwall senior Omar Boutari was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. North Mesquite senior Josue Turrubiartes was chosen as the Midfielder of the Year. Rockwall freshman Triston Gooch and Rockwall-Heath senior Sam Spencer shared Utility Player of the Year honors. Mesquite Horn senior Braeden Poole was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Dallas Skyline sophomore Luis Gallegos earned Newcomer of the Year honors.

Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.

———

All-District 10-6A Boys Soccer

Most Valuable Player — Noe Robles, Tyler Legacy

Offensive Player of the Year — Omar Boutari, Rockwall

Defensive Player of the Year — Esteban Rodriguez, Tyler Legacy

Midfielder of the Year — Josue Turrubiartes, North Mesquite

Co-Utility Players of the Year — Triston Gooch, Rockwall; Sam Spencer, Rockwall-Heath

Goalkeeper of the Year — Braeden Poole, Mesquite Horn

Newcomer of the Year — Luis Gallegos, Dallas Skyline

Coach of the Year — Marty Germany, Tyler Legacy; Scott Helverson, North Mesquite

———

First Team

Tyler Legacy — Nate Eidam, Jorge Sanchez, Austin Beckham, Brady Filla, Knox Hicks

Mesquite — Joshua Sanchez, David Perez

Dallas Skyline — Alexis Rivera, Alex Alvarez, Francisco Navarrette

Rockwall-Heath — Junior Tover, Corey Kissowski, Fletcher Fierro, Drew Cooley

Rockwall — Collin Clark, Eli Owen, Xavier Baker, Garrett Randall

Mesquite Horn — Kevin Jacinto, Carl Elaya, Jose Candelas

North Mesquite — Jacob Perez, Jonathan Zuniga, Jorge Cedillo, Derrick Gomez Alvarado

Second Team

Tyler Legacy — Denver Rowe, Christian Baxter, Landon Bravo, Hansen Anderson, Anthony Tierrablanca

Mesquite — Robert Arechar, Gael Alvarado

Dallas Skyline — Ricardo Pineda, Kevin Vega, Nicolas Garcia

Rockwall-Heath — Na’el Shalabi, Adebayo Amusan, Garrett Hail, Jesus Ruiz

Rockwall — Ben Padilla, Elliott Clement, Chris Kouveils

Mesquite Horn — Miguel Duran, Luciano Darosa, Eric Onyia

North Mesquite — Geovanni Almaguer, Alexis Aragon, Edward Lujan, Miguel Banda

Honorable Mention

Tyler Legacy — Fabian Varona, Diego Castillo, Luis Bustos

Mesquite — Diego Martinez, Josue Moreno, Jose Tudon, Augustin Robles, Angel Vacio

Dallas Skyline — Ramireo Romero, Alex Castro, Giovanna Ledezma, Noel Pena

Rockwall-Heath — Blaise Richard, Kyle Dudek, Brandon Cruz, Donovan Faletto

Rockwall — Griffin Campbell, Dylan Boudreaux, Austin Lopez, David Beltran, Caleb Velasquez

Mesquite Horn — Cesar Benavides, Luis Jamaica, Tonatiu Cristobal, Joel Baez, Christian Chavez

North Mesquite — Gadiel Arreola, Victor Lujan, Diego Lopez De Lira

 
 

