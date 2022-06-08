Tyler Legacy junior Noe Robles has been named the Most Valuable player for District 10-6A boys soccer, the league’s coaches announced.
Robles, a junior, is the single-season school record holder for goals scored, putting 32 balls into the goal this season. This came after scoring 27 goals as a sophomore.
Legacy senior Esteban Rodriguez earned Defensive Player of the Year honors. Legacy head coac Marty Germany shared Coach of the Year honors with North Mesquite’s Scott Helverson.
The Red Raiders had five first-team selections — junior Nate Eidam, junior Jorge Sanchez, junior Austin Beckham, sophomore Brady Filla and sophomore Knox Hicks.
Second-team picks for Legacy were senior Denver Row, junior Christian Baxter, junior Landon Bravo, senior Hansen Anderson and sophomore Anthony Tierrablanca.
Honorable mention selections for the Red Raiders were sophomore Fabian Varona, sophomore Diego Castillo and senior Luis Bustos.
Rockwall senior Omar Boutari was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year. North Mesquite senior Josue Turrubiartes was chosen as the Midfielder of the Year. Rockwall freshman Triston Gooch and Rockwall-Heath senior Sam Spencer shared Utility Player of the Year honors. Mesquite Horn senior Braeden Poole was named the Goalkeeper of the Year. Dallas Skyline sophomore Luis Gallegos earned Newcomer of the Year honors.
Voting was conducted by the district's coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Boys Soccer
Most Valuable Player — Noe Robles, Tyler Legacy
Offensive Player of the Year — Omar Boutari, Rockwall
Defensive Player of the Year — Esteban Rodriguez, Tyler Legacy
Midfielder of the Year — Josue Turrubiartes, North Mesquite
Co-Utility Players of the Year — Triston Gooch, Rockwall; Sam Spencer, Rockwall-Heath
Goalkeeper of the Year — Braeden Poole, Mesquite Horn
Newcomer of the Year — Luis Gallegos, Dallas Skyline
Coach of the Year — Marty Germany, Tyler Legacy; Scott Helverson, North Mesquite
———
First Team
Tyler Legacy — Nate Eidam, Jorge Sanchez, Austin Beckham, Brady Filla, Knox Hicks
Mesquite — Joshua Sanchez, David Perez
Dallas Skyline — Alexis Rivera, Alex Alvarez, Francisco Navarrette
Rockwall-Heath — Junior Tover, Corey Kissowski, Fletcher Fierro, Drew Cooley
Rockwall — Collin Clark, Eli Owen, Xavier Baker, Garrett Randall
Mesquite Horn — Kevin Jacinto, Carl Elaya, Jose Candelas
North Mesquite — Jacob Perez, Jonathan Zuniga, Jorge Cedillo, Derrick Gomez Alvarado
Second Team
Tyler Legacy — Denver Rowe, Christian Baxter, Landon Bravo, Hansen Anderson, Anthony Tierrablanca
Mesquite — Robert Arechar, Gael Alvarado
Dallas Skyline — Ricardo Pineda, Kevin Vega, Nicolas Garcia
Rockwall-Heath — Na’el Shalabi, Adebayo Amusan, Garrett Hail, Jesus Ruiz
Rockwall — Ben Padilla, Elliott Clement, Chris Kouveils
Mesquite Horn — Miguel Duran, Luciano Darosa, Eric Onyia
North Mesquite — Geovanni Almaguer, Alexis Aragon, Edward Lujan, Miguel Banda
Honorable Mention
Tyler Legacy — Fabian Varona, Diego Castillo, Luis Bustos
Mesquite — Diego Martinez, Josue Moreno, Jose Tudon, Augustin Robles, Angel Vacio
Dallas Skyline — Ramireo Romero, Alex Castro, Giovanna Ledezma, Noel Pena
Rockwall-Heath — Blaise Richard, Kyle Dudek, Brandon Cruz, Donovan Faletto
Rockwall — Griffin Campbell, Dylan Boudreaux, Austin Lopez, David Beltran, Caleb Velasquez
Mesquite Horn — Cesar Benavides, Luis Jamaica, Tonatiu Cristobal, Joel Baez, Christian Chavez
North Mesquite — Gadiel Arreola, Victor Lujan, Diego Lopez De Lira