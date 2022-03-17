Bullard vs. Tyler Legacy
Buy Now

Tyler Legacy's Nick Vasso (23) pulls up for a three pointer Dec. 27, 2021, against Bullard at the 2021 Wagstaff Classic.

 Mark Martin

Tyler Legacy junior Nick Vasso earned second-team honors for District 10-6A boys basketball.

Voting was conducted by the 10-6A coaches.

Freshman Jayden Jones, junior Cayden Callier and sophomore Jadin Hambrick received honorable mention.

Jones, Callier, Vasso, Xavier Smith and Nate Crockett were all Academic All-District selections.

Mesquite Horn senior Bryson Smith was named the Most Valuable Player. Horn also had the Offensive MVP (senior Yai Kolnyang) and Coach of the Year (Ondra Waddy).

North Mesquite senior Tamorrian Grigsby was chosen as the Defensive MVP. Rockwall-Heath junior Mekhi Johnson was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.

———

All-District 10-6A Boys Basketball

Most Valuable Player — Bryson Smith, Mesquite Horn

Offensive Player of the Year — Yai Kolnyang, Mesquite Horn

Defensive Player of the Year — Tamorrian Grigsby, North Mesquite

Newcomer of the Year — Mekhi Johnson, Rockwall-Heath

Coach of the Year — Ondra Waddy, Mesquite Horn

First Team

Rockwall — Caden Marshall, Kaden Shelburne, Brennan Ray

Rockwall-Heath — Tylar Hankamer, Kyler Courtney

Mesquite Horn — Sean Moning, Jordan Williams

Dallas Skyline — Chris Ramirez, Tre Jenkins

North Mesquite — Cordale Russell

Second Team

Tyler Legacy — Nick Vasso

Rockwall — Jace Eagler, David Chang

Rockwall-Heath — Cooper Smith, DJ Thomas

Mesquite — DJ Willis, Jay White

North Mesquite — Corey Love, Dalan Hicks

Dallas Skyline — Sydnei Pruitt

Honorable Mention

Tyler Legacy — Jayden Jones, Cayden Callier, Jadin Hambrick

Academic All-District

Tyler Legacy — Xavier Smith, Jayden Jones, Cayden Callier, Nate Crockett, Nick Vasso

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @BrandonOSports

Tags

Sports Writer

Brandon Ogden is in his 21st year covering high school sports in East Texas and has been in Tyler for the past three years. Follow on Twitter: @BrandonOSports