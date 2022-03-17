Tyler Legacy junior Nick Vasso earned second-team honors for District 10-6A boys basketball.
Voting was conducted by the 10-6A coaches.
Freshman Jayden Jones, junior Cayden Callier and sophomore Jadin Hambrick received honorable mention.
Jones, Callier, Vasso, Xavier Smith and Nate Crockett were all Academic All-District selections.
Mesquite Horn senior Bryson Smith was named the Most Valuable Player. Horn also had the Offensive MVP (senior Yai Kolnyang) and Coach of the Year (Ondra Waddy).
North Mesquite senior Tamorrian Grigsby was chosen as the Defensive MVP. Rockwall-Heath junior Mekhi Johnson was selected as the Newcomer of the Year.
———
All-District 10-6A Boys Basketball
Most Valuable Player — Bryson Smith, Mesquite Horn
Offensive Player of the Year — Yai Kolnyang, Mesquite Horn
Defensive Player of the Year — Tamorrian Grigsby, North Mesquite
Newcomer of the Year — Mekhi Johnson, Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year — Ondra Waddy, Mesquite Horn
First Team
Rockwall — Caden Marshall, Kaden Shelburne, Brennan Ray
Rockwall-Heath — Tylar Hankamer, Kyler Courtney
Mesquite Horn — Sean Moning, Jordan Williams
Dallas Skyline — Chris Ramirez, Tre Jenkins
North Mesquite — Cordale Russell
Second Team
Tyler Legacy — Nick Vasso
Rockwall — Jace Eagler, David Chang
Rockwall-Heath — Cooper Smith, DJ Thomas
Mesquite — DJ Willis, Jay White
North Mesquite — Corey Love, Dalan Hicks
Dallas Skyline — Sydnei Pruitt
Honorable Mention
Tyler Legacy — Jayden Jones, Cayden Callier, Jadin Hambrick
Academic All-District
Tyler Legacy — Xavier Smith, Jayden Jones, Cayden Callier, Nate Crockett, Nick Vasso