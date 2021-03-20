Matt Wade helped lead the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders to their first playoff appearance since 2015 and their first district title since 2006.
Wade was rewarded by being selected as the Offensive Player of the Year with the release of the District 10-6A All-District Basketball Team for 2020-21.
First-year Legacy head coach Kevin Walker shared Coach of the Year honors with Rockwall’s Quincy Williams.
Legacy teammates Jaylon Spencer, Teon Erwin and Will Mitchell were all named to the first team. Nate Noland was a second-team selection. Austin McCoo, Spencer, Mitchell, Deuteronomy Smith, Jamarion Robinson, Noland, Richard Kimbro, Wade and Jamal Bryant all earned Academic All-District.
Rockwall-Heath’s Chandler Dickinson was chosen as the Player of the Year. Mesquite Horn’s Tsepo Williams was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year. Rockwall senior Barrett Riebock and Mesquite Horn junior Yai Koinyang shared Newcomer of the Year honors.
The team was selected by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Tyler Legacy: Jaylon Spencer, Teon Erwin, Will Mitchell; North Mesquite: Kai Howard; Mesquite Horn: Sean Moning, Bryson Smith; Rockwall: Logan Hutton, Colby Stone; Rockwall-Heath: Clayton Schroepfer; Dallas Skyline: Bishop Garrett; Mesquite: Nazir Hollingsworth
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Legacy: Nate Noland; North Mesquite: Dalan Hicks; Mesquite Horn: Nathan Lee, Jordan Williams; Rockwall: Kaden Shelburne, Jamal Wiley, Caen Marshall; Dallas Skyline: Kamayua Black; Rockwall-Heath: Grant Watson, Kevin Beard
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Tyler Legacy: Austin McCoo, Jaylon Spencer, Will Mitchell, Deuteronomy Smith, Jamarion Robinson, Nate Noland, Richard Kimbro, Matt Wade, Jamal Bryant; Rockwall: Brennan Ray, Kaden Shelburne, Caden Marshall; Dallas Skyline: Chris Ramirez, Edwin Solis; Mesquite Horn: Corlen Alexander, Denarius Carter, Cedric Clark, Nathan Lee, Juwan Lewis, Creylin Mock, Sean Moning, Latame Phillips, Bryson Smith, Tsepo Williams