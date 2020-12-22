Tyler Legacy was aiming to end a nine-game losing streak to Rockwall when the two teams squared off in the District 10-6A basketball opener Tuesday afternoon at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
The Red Raiders had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final 15 seconds, but a steal by the Yellowjackets allowed Rockwall to escape with a 48-44 victory.
Once the Yellowjackets took the lead with a Colby Stone 3-pointer with 3:53 left in the second quarter, they led the rest of the way. But while the Red Raiders never were unable to pull ahead, they kept the game within striking distance the entire time.
The deficit was between one to three points for the majority of the time. The largest the lead grew to was six, 40-34 with 7:16 to play, after Caden Marshall knocked down a three and then had a steal that he turned into an assist for a Logan Hutton layup.
Legacy responded with a bucket by Deuty Smith.
With the score at 41-36 in the final four minutes, Jaylon Spencer had a tip-in putback to cut the score to 41-38. Hutton knocked down two free throws and then Will Mitchell hit a floater off of the glass, and Spencer used a screen by Teon Erwin to get to the basket to cut the score to 43-42 with 1:28 remaining.
Hutton sank two free throws with 53 seconds left, and Marshall missed a front end of a one-and-one with 31 seconds on the clock.
Spencer attempted a 15-foot jumper that just missed, but Erwin was there for the putback with 26 seconds left.
Hutton made one free throw with 19 seconds on the clock to make the score 46-44. Following a timeout, the Red Raiders inbounded the ball. Hutton was able to came away with the ball for the Yellowjackets and knocked down two free throws to make it a two-possession game with 11 seconds remaining.
Hutton finished with a team-high 13 points for the Yellowjackets (7-6, 1-0).
It was the 10th consecutive win for Rockwall in the series. The Red Raiders’ last win over the Yellowjackets was a 69-55 decision on Jan. 12, 2016. It was the first game decided by single digits in the series since a 60-52 Rockwall win on Dec. 20, 2013.
Rockwall made its first three 3-point attempts of the contest — one apiece by Jamal Wiley II, Kaden Shelburne and Stone — to jump out to a 9-2 lead.
Legacy stormed back to take a 12-11 lead, but Hutton made an acrobatic layup to give the Yellowjackets a 13-12 lead after the opening quarter.
The Red Raiders opened the second quarter with a 5-0 run as Teon Erwin and Will Mitchell both scored while being fouled.
The Yellowjackets went back up with a 3-pointer from Stone with 3:53 on the clock and led 23-20 at halftime.
The Red Raiders cut the deficit to one point on five different occasions in the third quarter, but Rockwall led 35-34 entering the final quarter.
Erwin led the Red Raiders with 16 points and also had seven rebounds. Spencer had 10 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Mitchell had 9 points and three blocks, and Matt Wade added 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Stone had 11 points for Rockwall, which knocked made seven 3-pointers in the contest.
Legacy (9-2, 0-1) will take on Lufkin in non-district action at 1:15 p.m. Dec. 30 in Lufkin.
———
Rockwall 48, Tyler Legacy 44
Rockwall 13 10 12 13 — 48
Legacy 12 8 14 10 — 44
ROCKWALL (7-6) — Jamal Wiley II 9; Kaden Shelburne 5; Logan Hutton 13; Colby Stone 11; Will Bartoszek 4; Caden Marshall 6.
LEGACY (9-2) — Jaylon Spencer 10; Will Mitchell 9; Teon Erwin 15; Nate Noland 1; Matt Wade 6; Deuty Smith 2.