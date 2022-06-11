Five Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were named to the first team of the All-District 10-6A baseball team, the league’s coaches announced.
Pitchers Lucas Grundy and George Rippy, infielder Luke Davis, outfielder Preston Newberry and junior designated hitter Mason Blake were all named to the first team.
Grundy, a junior, was 5-3 on the mound with a 1.44 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 30 walks in 63 innings. Rippy, a senior, was 6-2 with a 2.36 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 26 walks in 50.1 innings.
Davis, a sophomore, hit .298 with two triples, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored. Newberry, a senior, hit .258 with six RBIs and 22 runs scored.
Rockwall-Heath, which advanced to the Class 6A semifinals this season after winning the 2021 Class 6A state championship, captured four superlatives. Rockwall, which faced Rockwall-Heath in the Class 6A Region II finals for the second year in a row, grabbed the other three superlatives.
Rockwall-Heath had the Most Valuable Player (Jonny Lowe), Offensive MVP (Jett Williams), Underclassman of the Year (Brady Ladusau) and Coach of the Year (Greg Harvey). Rockwall had the Defensive MVP (Andrew Tellia), Pitcher of the Year (Cade Crossland) and Newcomer of the Year (Pearson Riebock).
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
———
All-District 10-6A Baseball Team
Most Valuable Player — Jonny Lowe, Rockwall-Heath
Pitcher of the Year — Cade Crossland, Rockwall
Offensive MVP — Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath
Defensive MVP — Andrew Tellia, Rockwall
Newcomer of the Year — Pearson Riebock, Rockwall
Underclassman of the Year — Brady Ladusau, Rockwall-Heath
Coach of the Year — Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Lucas Grundy, Tyler Legacy; George Rippy, Tyler Legacy; Caleb Deane, Mesquite Horn; Mac Rose, Rockwall; Baylor Baumann, Rockwall-Heath
Relief pitcher: Addison Patton, Mesquite
Catcher: Jake Overstreet, Rockwall
Infield: Luke Davis, Tyler Legacy; Caleb Hoover, Rockwall-Heath; Collin Liles, Rockwall-Heath; Brayden Randle, Rockwall; Christian Alcala, Dallas Skyline
Outfield: Preston Newberry, Tyler Legacy; Alex Stowers, Rockwall-Heath; Tyler Rollins, Rockwall; Kaden Long, North Mesquite
Utility: Nick Garcia, North Mesquite
Designated Hitter: Mason Blake, Tyler Legacy
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Kaleb Lair, Mesquite; Brian Lee, Mesquite; Charlie Giese, Rockwall
Relief pitcher: Ricky Fuentes, Dallas Skyline
Catcher: Luis Castillo, Mesquite; Gage Barkley, Rockwall-Heath
Infield: Tate Sloan, Rockwall; Eric Pena, North Mesquite; Steve Rodriguez, Mesquite
Outfield: Tyler Robinson, North Mesquite; Diego Washington, Mesquite Horn; Collin Adams, Rockwall-Heath
Utility: Adrian Davenport, Mesquite; Josh Martinez, Mesquite Horn; Christian Rodriguez, Dallas Skyline
Designated Hitter: Drew Smith, Rockwall-Heath