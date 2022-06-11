Five Tyler Legacy Red Raiders were named to the first team of the All-District 10-6A baseball team, the league’s coaches announced.

Pitchers Lucas Grundy and George Rippy, infielder Luke Davis, outfielder Preston Newberry and junior designated hitter Mason Blake were all named to the first team.

Grundy, a junior, was 5-3 on the mound with a 1.44 ERA, 57 strikeouts and 30 walks in 63 innings. Rippy, a senior, was 6-2 with a 2.36 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 26 walks in 50.1 innings.

Davis, a sophomore, hit .298 with two triples, eight RBIs and 13 runs scored. Newberry, a senior, hit .258 with six RBIs and 22 runs scored.

Rockwall-Heath, which advanced to the Class 6A semifinals this season after winning the 2021 Class 6A state championship, captured four superlatives. Rockwall, which faced Rockwall-Heath in the Class 6A Region II finals for the second year in a row, grabbed the other three superlatives.

Rockwall-Heath had the Most Valuable Player (Jonny Lowe), Offensive MVP (Jett Williams), Underclassman of the Year (Brady Ladusau) and Coach of the Year (Greg Harvey). Rockwall had the Defensive MVP (Andrew Tellia), Pitcher of the Year (Cade Crossland) and Newcomer of the Year (Pearson Riebock).

Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.

All-District 10-6A Baseball Team

Most Valuable Player — Jonny Lowe, Rockwall-Heath

Pitcher of the Year — Cade Crossland, Rockwall

Offensive MVP — Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath

Defensive MVP — Andrew Tellia, Rockwall

Newcomer of the Year — Pearson Riebock, Rockwall

Underclassman of the Year — Brady Ladusau, Rockwall-Heath

Coach of the Year — Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath

FIRST TEAM

Pitcher: Lucas Grundy, Tyler Legacy; George Rippy, Tyler Legacy; Caleb Deane, Mesquite Horn; Mac Rose, Rockwall; Baylor Baumann, Rockwall-Heath

Relief pitcher: Addison Patton, Mesquite

Catcher: Jake Overstreet, Rockwall

Infield: Luke Davis, Tyler Legacy; Caleb Hoover, Rockwall-Heath; Collin Liles, Rockwall-Heath; Brayden Randle, Rockwall; Christian Alcala, Dallas Skyline

Outfield: Preston Newberry, Tyler Legacy; Alex Stowers, Rockwall-Heath; Tyler Rollins, Rockwall; Kaden Long, North Mesquite

Utility: Nick Garcia, North Mesquite

Designated Hitter: Mason Blake, Tyler Legacy

SECOND TEAM

Pitcher: Kaleb Lair, Mesquite; Brian Lee, Mesquite; Charlie Giese, Rockwall

Relief pitcher: Ricky Fuentes, Dallas Skyline

Catcher: Luis Castillo, Mesquite; Gage Barkley, Rockwall-Heath

Infield: Tate Sloan, Rockwall; Eric Pena, North Mesquite; Steve Rodriguez, Mesquite

Outfield: Tyler Robinson, North Mesquite; Diego Washington, Mesquite Horn; Collin Adams, Rockwall-Heath

Utility: Adrian Davenport, Mesquite; Josh Martinez, Mesquite Horn; Christian Rodriguez, Dallas Skyline

Designated Hitter: Drew Smith, Rockwall-Heath

 
 

