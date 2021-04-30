George Rippy and Andrew Nick combined on a three-hitter to lift the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders to a 7-0 victory over the Mesquite Skeeters in a District 10-6A baseball game on Senior Night on Friday in Tyler.
Rippy struck out seven and gave up two hits in four innings of work in the regular season finale at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. Nick hurled the final three innings, allowing one hit and striking out two.
The Red Raiders (20-8, 8-4) were scheduled to play at Lufkin on Saturday, but the game was canceled. Legacy manager James Boxley said he will know the playoff series for his team on Saturday.
The Skeeters end their season at 11-16 overall and 2-10 in district.
With Rippy and Nick in control, the Red Raiders got on the scoreboard with a run in the first.
Colby Harris singled, stole second and came home on Cooper Hill's base hit to right.
In the second inning, Legacy plated two. Preston Newberry singled to right, followed by Tyler Priest's infield single. After a couple of outs, Hill was hit by a pitch.
William Randall then brought Newberry and Priest home on an infield single.
Legacy plated three hits in the third as Nick reached on an infield single and later scored on a wild pitch. Newberry walked after an out. After another out, Harris doubled to bring home Newberry.
Ethan Smith's single to left-center drove in Kasen Carpenter, who pinch run for Harris, and the Red Raiders led 6-0.
Legacy added another run in the sixth as Jackson Newhouse reached on a double and came home on Samuel Carvajal's ground out.
Steve Rodriguez had two hits for the Skeeters with Addison Patton adding a single.
In the seventh, Legacy second baseman Austin McDaniel made a nice stop and gunned a throw to first baseman Newhouse to get the runner for the first out. Then rightfielder Carpenter ran long way to get a foul popup. The game concluded when Harris threw out a runner trying to steal second.
LEGACY NOTES: Seniors honored before the game were: trainer Emma Bennett, outfielder Kasen Carpenter, outfielder Samuel Carvajal, catcher Colby Harris, center fielder Tyler Hittle, outfielder Landon Langford, second baseman Austin McDaniel, pitcher/first baseman Jackson Newhouse, pitcher/third baseman Andrew Nick, pitcher/third baseman/outfielder Wililam Randall, pitcher/shortstop Ethan Smith and first baseman and Conner Yearty.