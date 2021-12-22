11052021_tmt_news_rusk_4.jpg
It was a big senior year for Rusk quarterback Owen McCown.

McCown was 262 of 388 for 3,362 yards with 36 touchdowns and four interceptions, and he carried the ball 88 times for 371 yards and 11 touchdowns to lead the Eagles to a 9-2 record.

McCown, a Colorado signee, was awarded for his efforts by being named the Offensive MVP on the District 10-4A Division II All-District Football Team for the 2021 season, the league’s coaches announced.

Carthage linebacker Kip Lewis, an Oklahoma signee, was named Most Valuable Player. Lewis recorded 119 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, five sacks, four quarterback pressures, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and an interception for the Bulldogs.

Carthage head coach Scott Surratt was chosen as the Coach of the Year. Center’s Emonte Cross was named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year. Jasper’s Kaleb Sells and Tylan Garrett grabbed Defensive MVP and Defensive Newcomer of the Year honors, respectively.

FIRST TEAM

SPECIALISTS

Armando Garcia, Carthage; Brayden Britt, Center; Cameron Cuney, Jasper; Josh Solis, Shepherd

UTILITY

Will McDaniel, Carthage; Eric Allen, Center; Trey Moran, Jasper; Cody Borgfeld, Madisonville; Trey Devereaux, Rusk; H.D. Green, Shepherd

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Connor Cuff, Carthage; Running back: Zsmad Williams, Carthage; T.J. Davis, Center; Blessing Ngene, Madisonville; Tight end: K.D. Bell, Carthage; Receiver: Montrell Hatten, Carthage; Noah Paddie, Carthage; Christopher Evans, Center; Jemario Thomas, Jasper; Heston Kelly, Rusk; Elijah Ward, Rusk; Line: Zachary Carlisle, Carthage; Keystone Allen, Carthage; Johnny Lewis, Carthage; Andrew Hooper, Center; Kayden Caraway, Jasper; Mason Walters, Shepherd; Kicker: Carlos Hernandez, Center

DEFENSE

Line: Bobby Cooks, Carthage; Giancarlos Riascos, Carthage; Grady Tatum, Carthage; Jekerrick Johnson, Carthage; Johnell Narcisse, Jasper; David Kennedy, Rusk; Inside linebacker: Camden Foster, Carthage; Ty’Anthony Smith, Jasper; Caleb Ferrara, Rusk; Outside linebacker: Freddy Lynch, Carthage; Jatavion Thomas, Jasper; Jeremiah Burns, Madisonville; Back: Brandon King, Carthage; Jekerrian Roquemore, Carthage; Braeden Wade, Carthage; Aiedn McCown, Rusk; Christopher Evans, Center; Jemard Thomas, Jasper; Jordan Crosby, Jasper; Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville; Punter: Vladimir Morales, Madisonville; Returner: Noah Paddie, Carthage

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Jeremiah Burns, Madisonville; Running back: Vincient Cabada, Carthage; Tylee Adams, Jasper; Landen Robbins, Shepherd; Tight end: John Price, Jasper; Receiver: Braeden Wade, Carthage; Javarian Roquemore, Carthage; Lance Wilburn, Center; Kenyan Vidito, Jasper; Devin Wheaton, Madisonville; Aiden McCown, Rusk; Line: Davion Wallace, Carthage; Blake Strong, Carthage; Osvaldo Diaz, Center; Jerrell Hafford, Jasper; Tyler George, Madisonville; Micah Givens, Rusk; Donavan Burist, Rusk; Hayden Washburn, Shepherd; Kicker: Omar Medrano, Carthage; Vladimer Morales, Madisonville

DEFENSE

Line: Amajah Lewis, Carthage; Deytavius Rankin, Center; Delandrick Johnson, Jasper; Brayden Brucia, Rusk; Miguel Martinez, Shepherd; Inside linebacker: Deiontae Marry, Carthage; Waihett Emerson, Center; Cameron Throwe, Madisonville; Outside linebacker: Drevean Limbrick, Jasper; Jorryn Anderson, Rusk; Tanner Lacey, Shepherd; Back: Ked Herper, Carthage; Jake Morris, Center; Jakharyn Parks, Jasper; Jermal Holland, Madisonville; Ronnie Mosley, Madisonville; Spencer Barnett, Rusk; Will Dixon, Rusk; Alberto Tovar, Shepherd; Punter: Aiden Garcia, Jasper; Heston Kelly, Rusk; Returner: Lorenzo Johnson, Madisonville

 
 

