More than 450 competitors from throughout Texas and across the country converged on Lindsey Park in Tyler this past week for the 25th annual Texas State Disc Golf Championships.
For some, it was just the latest trip to Tyler to compete.
Jay Reading, a longtime touring professional, advocate and 2020 inductee into the Texas Disc Golf Hall of Fame, first came to Lindsey Park in 2004 and has made the trip back several times as the events have grown. Reading, a five-time World Putting Champion, picked up his 100th career win this past weekend at the three-day tournament.
“It’s my 100th win and it’s special that it was here at the Texas State Championship,” Reading said. “I’ve been a Texan now for 18 years and this state and the scene around everything that involves disc golf is solid here.
“Tyler and the Rose City Disc Club have always been a huge proponent of this lifetime activity and have always done a great job of bringing everyone together for a great tournament.”
Competitors, ranging in flights from juniors to recreational to top touring professionals, competed Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the three courses at Lindsey Park, each offering their own unique challenge.
“All of them are fantastic,” Reading said. “I won the Piney Woods Open in 2004 and just remember being so impressed with the area at the that time.
“Since then, they’ve added the Dogwood course and when it came in 2009, it was really something special in Texas because most of the courses at that time were big and wide open, you know, Texas-style. It was a course that really introduced these technical Par 4s and Par 5s that were in thick woods but also really fair. I think the Dogwood course was a real trendsetter, not only for Texas but for other states that saw that they could do something like this, too.”
The event was a Professional Disc Golf Association A-Tier tournament and the largest Texas State Championship attendance-wise, according to tournament staff, at 452 competitors.
Originally schedule for March as part of the PDGA National Tour, the event was rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The PDGA recently announced that the 26th annual event will kick off its 2021 National Tour in March.
While this past weekend brought out the best from the region, the National Tour event will draw the sport’s best from throughout the country, including media coverage that will be viewed throughout the world.
Reading, who is a leader in youth education and promotion in disc golf, said that these touring players should expect a little bit of everything when they arrive in Tyler.
“First of all, the players coming in from all over the country are going to be treated to pure Texas hospitality,” Reading said. “The city is big enough where there are all kinds of things to do, places to eat and these courses are going to challenge the best of the best.
“There’s elevation, there’s wind, there’s woods, there’s wide-open holes with old-growth trees that will challenge you.”
Reading hit the century mark in the men’s Pro Master 50-plus division over fellow 2020 Texas Disc Golf HOF inductee Vinnie Miller of Round Rock.
In the men’s open division, Austin’s Bradley Williams became a two-time Texas State champion with a three-shot win over Bedford’s G.T. Hancock. Caleb Wilkins, of Bryan, George Castillo, of Belton, and Coda Hatfield, of Norman, Oklahoma, rounded out the top five. All five players qualified for this week’s United States Disc Golf Championship, the sport’s premier event and a PDGA Major. Texas States was one of a handful of events throughout the year that served as a qualifier.
In the women’s open division, Universal City’s Valerie Mandujano grabbed a big win over Austin’s Stephanie Vincent.
Buda’s Austin McNabb (men’s pro 40-plus), Austin’s Jerry Perez Sr. (men’s pro 60-plus) and Louisville, Colorado’s Geoff Hungerford (men’s pro 65-plus) rounded out the professional winners.
In the advanced amateur division, Whitehouse’s Jesse Weaver bested 68 competitors for the win and Bastrop’s Aria Castruita was the women’s advanced winner.
The rest of the age-protected amateur winners were: Fort Worth’s Will Russell (men’s 40-plus); Lone Oak’s Sylvia Gibson (women’s 40-plus); Frisco’s Seth Montgomery (men’s 50-plus); Stephenville’s Julia Mata (women’s 50-plus); Canton’s Larry Rosemond (men’s 55-plus); Beaumont’s Mark Thompson (men’s 60-plus); Allen’s Denise Gentry (women’s 60-plus); Spring’s Bart Taylor (men’s 65-plus).
Other winners included: White Settlement’s Tyler Cox (men’s intermediate); Bastrop’s Haley Castruita (women’s intermediate); Buffalo, New York’s Benjamin Hoppe (men’s recreational); Dickinson’s Chloe Foster (women’s recreational); Mesquite’s Jonathan Miller (junior boys <15); Joshua’s Jayden Torres (junior boys <12).