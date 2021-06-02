AUSTIN — It will be an all-East Texas Class 3A softball final on Thursday afternoon.
Diboll used a five-run fifth inning to take a 9-3 win over Holliday in the Class 3A semifinals Wednesday afternoon at Red and Charline McCombs Field.
Making their first trip to the state tournament, the Ladyjacks will now look for their first state title.
Next up for Diboll (34-5) is a date with No. 1 Rains (38-1).
“I’m just so happy,” Diboll head softball coach Hayland Hardy said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but we got to tomorrow, and I’m so thankful.”
Hardy was a standout baseball player for Lufkin High School in the late 1980s and was named the District 13-5A MVP in 1988. He went on to play at Stephen F. Austin, where he set the single-season home run record with 19 long balls, which was eventually broken in 2007.
Hardy had a professional baseball stint with the Milwaukee Brewers organization. After that, he was an assistant coach at Central High School and then served as an assistant coach at Angelina College.
But in 1997, everything changed. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis (a progressive, terminal lung disease), and a doctor in Dallas told him he would have just six more months to live.
After spending a year on hospice, Hardy wanted to get back to work, back around baseball, so he took a job as head baseball coach at Chapel Hill. He then went to Mineola and then to Quitman, where he spent more than 11 years as the head coach.
Hardy then took over the Harleton softball program when Justin Kniffen left to take over at Tyler Legacy.
Hardy then returned back to Angelina County to become the head softball coach at Diboll in 2019.
In November 2020, Hardy tested positive for COVID-19. Like he had many times before, Hardy battled back and has led the Ladyjacks to the state championship game.
Diboll took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Hailey Fuentes had an RBI double. Skylar Martin had an RBI single, and Alexia Arambula added another RBI double.
Holliday (38-3) got a run back in the bottom of the third inning with an RBI double by freshman Kinley Marek.
Holliday tied the game in the fourth inning with two runs.
In the fifth, an RBI single by Fuentes started the scoring. Allyssa Mireles had a two-run single. Mia Mireles had an RBI double, and Zayda Perez added an RBI single to make the score 8-3.
“All I can think of is I’m just really blessed to have a group of girls that never quit,” Hardy said. “We messed up, and they tied the game, and we kept fighting.”
Kayla Palomino (25-3) allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Addison Lindemann (33-3) allowed nine runs on 15 hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
Fuentes was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Perez and Martin each had two hits. Martin and Allyssa Mireles each drove in two runs.