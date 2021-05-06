Although the UT Tyler softball team knew there was no opportunity for the postseason this season, it did not deter the Patriots’ quest for a championship.
The Patriots were rewarded for their Lone Star Conference regular season title on Thursday as LSC assistant commissioner Melanie Robtham presented the trophy to head coach Mike Reed and his team during a ceremony at Suddenlink Field.
Also on hand where Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun, UT Tyler president, and Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler athletic director, as well as family, friends and fans.
UT Tyler is in its final year of transitioning from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II, thus the Patriots were ineligible for the postseason. Pending final notification in July, all athletics will be eligible for postseason in 2021-22, Dr. Patterson said.
The softball squad won the LSC with a record of 27-3, a game ahead of Oklahoma Christian (26-4). The Patriots are 33-7 overall and have been ranked as high as No. 2 in the nation.
“This is a super special team — a unique team,” Reed said. “We will also look back to them as the first team to win the conference. That helps build that bridge to the future, much like when we started the program from scratch and competing in Division III. Those teams were the foundation of the program and helped build the culture here.
“We have the support of the University — you see Dr. Calhoun was here today. We have the support and the facilities to attract great students and great athletes. We provide a place where the student-athlete is supported and athletics are valued.”
Reed noted how the fan supports is key to the program as well.
“At many games we had more fans than the home team,” Reed said.
The LSC is not an easy league where anywhere from six to seven teams are ranked in the Top 25 on any given week.
“For these young ladies to make this transition (from D-III to D-II) and to win a championship in the first season — I am so overwhelming proud,” Reed said. “We see on a daily basis how hard they work and we see the type of young people they are. And to see them achieve this success and get the recognition makes me really proud.”
Team members include: UTL Michelle Arias (Fr., San Antonio/Marshall HS); OF Hanna Fradkin (R-Fr., Houston/Bellaire HS); UTL Morgan McAlexander (R-Fr., New Boston/New Boston HS); OF Tristin Anders (Sr., Mont Belvieu/Barbers Hill HS/Lamar University/Angelina College); RHP Sarah Gartman (So., Kinder, Louisiana/Kinder HS/Louisiana College); UTL Grace Davis UTL, R-Fr., College Station/College Station HS); UTL Shelby Hughston, Sr., Bastrop/Cedar Creek HS/University of Kansas); LHP Erin Hill (Sr., Maryville, Tennessee/William Blount HS/University of South Carolina Upstate); UTL Allyson Rodriguez (Sr., La Blanca/Edcouch-Elsa HS/Ranger College); UTL Marissa Trezza (Sr., Lindenhurst, New York/Island Trees HS/ Georgian Court University); RHP Chelsea Smith (So., Tacoma, Washington/Bellarmine Prep/Hesston College); C/3B Ashley Perez (Jr., Pflugerville/Pflugerville HS); RHP Payton Foster (So., Lufkin/Hudson HS); OF Shae Harris (Sr., Brenham/Brenham HS); INF Mak Dominguez (Jr., Austin/Austin HS); OF Shea Smith (Sr., League City/Clear Springs HS); OF Haleigh Swinney (Sr., Crosby/Crosby HS); 1B/3B Serena Saldivar (Sr., Garland/Wylie HS/ McLennan CC); INF Bayli Simon (Jr., Frierson, Louisiana/North Desoto HS/Louisiana Tech); UTL Courtney Plocheck (Fr., Deer Park/Deer Park HS); UTL Avery Farr (R-Fr., Angleton/Angleton HS); UTL Kylie Brown (Jr., Aztec, New Mexico/Aztec HS/Yavapai College); UTL Audrey Escamilla (5-6 Fr., Weslaco/Weslaco HS/Temple College); Kyla Mach UTL (Fr., Crawford/Crawford HS); UTL Amanda Marek (R-Fr. Robinson/Robinson HS); UTL Lauren Harris (So., Sugar Land/Fort Bend Stephen F. Austin HS); and OF Shannon Klaus (Sr. Red Rock/Cedar Creek HS/Lamar University).
Reed’s staff includes: associate head coach Whitney Wyly, assistant coach Anthony Springer, assistant coach Ryan Wieligman and athletic trainer Yuka Shimada.
“It was a great season; We have laid the foundation for future teams,” said star pitcher Foster, a Criminal Justice major.
