TAMPA, Fla. — Dak is back, and he's still not enough for the Dallas Cowboys.
Playing his first game since suffering a gruesome ankle injury 11 months ago and then signing a $160 million contract, Dak Prescott was outstanding against a defense that shut down Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl and returned every starter.
Prescott completed 42 of 58 passes for 403 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. But the Cowboys couldn't stop Tom Brady on the final drive and Ryan Succop's 36-yard field goal gave the defending champion Buccaneers a 31-29 victory Thursday night to open the NFL season.
Dallas forced four turnovers but Greg Zuerlein missed a 31-yard field goal and an extra point. He hit a go-ahead 48-yarder with under two minutes left, then the Cowboys' shaky defense couldn't stop Brady from engineering the winning drive.
Prescott didn't play in the preseason after dealing with a shoulder problem in training camp, but showed no ill effects of his injuries right from the start.
Backed up on his 2-yard line for his first play in 333 days, Prescott dropped back and lofted a beautiful 28-yard pass to a wide-open Amari Cooper. He picked apart Tampa's secondary after cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting left early with an elbow injury.
Prescott moved around the pocket, escaped some hits, scrambled four times and only was sacked once.
If the Cowboys can figure out their defense under new coordinator Dan Quinn and Prescott stays healthy, they'll be the team to beat in a weak NFC East.
Prescott was on pace to set a record for yards passing last year before he got hurt in Week 5. He threw for 1,859 yards and nine TDs in less than five full games. He picked up where he left off against one of the league's best defenses.
The Cowboys were only 2-3 with him last year because their defense was on the way to allowing a franchise-record 473 points. If it weren't for the four turnovers, Dallas may have allowed 40 points to Tampa Bay.
Tom Brady threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, helping the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off the NFL season with a mistake-filled victory.
With seats in a NFL stadium filled to full capacity for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Succop won it with a 36-yard field goal with 2 seconds remaining. Brady set it up with a last-minute drive directed on the field where the Bucs became the first team to play and win a Super Bowl in its home stadium seven months ago.
For Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner, it was the 300th regular-season start in a sparkling 22-year career — a record for a quarterback. The 44-year-old also joined Drew Brees as the only players to throw for 300-plus yards in a game 100 times.
Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown caught first-half touchdown passes for the Bucs, who extended their winning streak to nine games dating to last December. Brady's second TD pass of the night to Gronkowski put the champs up 28-19. Succop's field goal came after Greg Zuerlein put the Cowboys ahead with a 48-yarder with 1:24 to go.
---
Tampa Bay 31, Dallas 29
Dallas 7 9 10 3 — 29
Tampa Bay 7 14 7 3 — 31
First Quarter
TB_Godwin 5 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 5:27.
Dal_Lamb 22 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), 1:43.
Second Quarter
TB_Gronkowski 2 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 9:53.
Dal_A.Cooper 5 pass from Prescott (kick failed), 4:25.
Dal_FG Zuerlein 35, 3:21.
TB_Anto.Brown 47 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 2:45.
Third Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 21, 9:19.
TB_Gronkowski 11 pass from Brady (Succop kick), 6:28.
Dal_A.Cooper 21 pass from Prescott (Zuerlein kick), :40.
Fourth Quarter
Dal_FG Zuerlein 48, 1:29.
TB_FG Succop 36, :07.
___
Dal TB
First downs 29 24
Total Net Yards 451 431
Rushes-yards 18-60 14-52
Passing 391 379
Punt Returns 2-14 2-21
Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-92
Interceptions Ret. 2-66 1-25
Comp-Att-Int 42-58-1 32-50-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-12 0-0
Punts 3-49.0 4-49.25
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-2
Penalties-Yards 8-55 11-106
Time of Possession 34:27 25:33
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Dallas, Elliott 11-33, Pollard 3-14, Prescott 4-13. Tampa Bay, Fournette 9-32, Jones 4-14, Brown 1-6.
PASSING_Dallas, Prescott 42-58-1-403. Tampa Bay, Brady 32-50-2-379.
RECEIVING_Dallas, Cooper 13-139, Lamb 7-104, Schultz 6-45, Gallup 4-36, Pollard 4-29, C.Wilson 3-24, Jarwin 3-20, Elliott 2-6. Tampa Bay, Godwin 9-105, Gronkowski 8-90, Brown 5-121, Fournette 5-27, Evans 3-24, Bernard 2-12.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Dallas, Zuerlein 60, Zuerlein 31.