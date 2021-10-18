Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Buda Hays, 77-0 1
2 Katy (8-0) W: Katy Cinco Ranch, 49-3 2
3 Southlake Carroll (7-0) Idle 3
4 Duncanville (5-1) W: Waxahachie, 52-3 5
5 Humble Atascocita (7-1) W: Houston King, 42-21 6
6 Rockwall-Heath (6-1) Idle 7
7 Spring Westfield (7-0) W: Aldine MacArthur, 70-0 8
8 Galena Park North Shore (7-1) W: Humble Summer Creek, 45-18 9
9 Lake Travis (6-1) W: Del Valle, 52-17 10
10 Allen (6-1) W: Denton Guyer, 38-31 11
11 Denton Guyer (7-1) L: Allen, 38-31 4
12 Spring (6-1) W: Aldine Davis, 39-3 12
13 San Antonio Brennan (7-0) W: San Antonio O'Connor, 54-7 13
14 Rockwall (6-2) W: Dallas Skyline, 42-21 14
15 Arlington Martin (6-2) W: Arlington Bowie, 68-14 15
16 Euless Trinity (6-1) W: Saginaw Chisholm Trail, 56-7 16
17 Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: Schertz Clemens, 21-0 17
18 Midland Legacy (5-1) W: Odessa, 65-0 18
19 Cypress Park (7-0) W: Cypress Bridgeland, 35-13 19
20 Lewisville (7-0) W: Plano, 44-15 20
21 Austin Vandegrift (7-0) W: Round Rock Cedar Ridge, 35-7 21
22 Smithson Valley (7-0) W: San Antonio South San Antonio, 41-6 23
23 The Woodlands (5-2) W: Conroe Oak Ridge, 48-24 24
24 Houston King (6-1) L: Humble Atascocita, 42-21 22
25 Fort Bend Ridge Point (6-1) W: Richmond George Ranch, 44-14 25
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Denton Ryan (6-1) Idle 1
2 College Station (7-0) W: Cleveland, 76-0 2
3 Dallas Highland Park (6-1) W: McKinney North, 59-24 3
4 Amarillo Tascosa (7-1) W: Amarillo Caprock, 46-14 4
5 Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (8-0) W: Corpus Christi Carroll, 66-24 5
6 Colleyville Heritage (6-1) W: Mansfield Summit, 35-34 6
7 Frisco Lone Star (6-1) W: Frisco Wakeland, 33-3 8
8 Longview (6-2) W: Sherman, 56-14 7
9 Katy Paetow (7-0) W: Rosenberg Terry, 74-0 9
10 Fort Bend Hightower (6-1) W: Fort Bend Kempner, 61-0 10
___
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Aledo (7-0) W: Mansfield Timberview, 35-21 1
2 Fort Bend Marshall (7-0) W: Fort Bend Willowridge, 56-7 2
3 Lucas Lovejoy (7-0) W: Lake Dallas, 55-7 3
4 Ennis (7-0) W: Crandall, 66-21 4
5 Lubbock Cooper (6-1) W: WF Rider, 20-12 5
6 Dallas South Oak Cliff (6-1) W: Seagoville, 62-14 6
7 Texarkana Texas (6-0) W: Longview Pine Tree, 38-0 7
8 Frisco (7-0) W: Denison, 28-14 9
9 Montgomery (7-0) W: A&M Consolidated, 35-28 NR
10 San Antonio Alamo Heights (7-0) W: Castroville Medina Valley, 47-7 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin LBJ (7-0) W: Fredericksburg, 40-14 1
2 Stephenville (7-0) W: Alvarado, 56-0 2
3 El Campo (6-1) W: Freeport Brazosport, 69-47 3
4 Melissa (5-2) W: Anna, 51-19 4
5 Argyle (6-1) W: Carrollton Ranchview, 77-7 5
6 Kilgore (6-1) W: Tyler Chapel Hill, 41-20 6
7 Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Waxahachie Life, 64-0 7
8 Kaufman (7-0) Idle 8
9 Wichita Falls Hirschi (5-2) W: Springtown, 40-30 9
10 Corpus Christi Calallen (6-1) W: Corpus Christi Miller, 55-33 10
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Carthage (6-0) W: Jasper, 28-0 1
2 Gilmer (6-1) W: Pittsburg, 26-13 2
3 Celina (6-1) W: Krum, 70-7 3
4 West Orange-Stark (6-1) W: Orangefield, 27-7 4
5 China Spring (7-0) W: Gatesville, 41-0 5
6 Bellville (7-0) W: Sealy, 42-7 6
7 Van (7-0) W: Mexia, 62-6 7
8 Geronimo Navarro (5-1) Idle 8
9 Cuero (6-1) W: Giddings, 35-7 9
10 Sinton (6-1) W: Raymondville, 48-0 10
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Tuscola Jim Ned (7-0) W: Wall, 37-20 1
2 Brock (7-0) W: Ponder, 70-20 2
3 Hallettsville (6-1) W: Boling, 48-6 3
4 Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1) W: Palacios, 58-14 4
5 Mount Vernon (7-0) W: Bonham, 56-0 6
6 West (8-0) W: Whitney, 14-10 7
7 Grandview (7-1) W: Dallas A+ Academy, 56-0 8
8 Lorena (5-2) W: McGregor, 63-0 10
9 Tatum (6-1) W: Atlanta, 30-20 9
10 Columbus (5-2) W: Yoakum, 35-28 NR
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Franklin (8-0) W: Florence, 73-6 1
2 Gunter (7-0) Idle 2
3 Childress (7-0) W: Friona, 40-35 3
4 Holliday (7-0) W: Callisburg, 26-6 4
5 New London West Rusk (7-0) W: Winona, 62-0 5
6 Abernathy (7-0) W: Idalou, 33-10 9
7 Newton (6-1) W: Warren, 61-6 6
8 Waskom (6-1) W: Queen City, 77-14 7
9 Canadian (6-1) W: Dimmitt, 62-6 8
10 Lubbock Roosevelt (7-0) W: Big Lake Reagan County, 58-0 NR
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Refugio (7-0) Idle 1
2 Shiner (7-0) W: Flatonia, 42-0 2
3 Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 61-5 3
4 Crawford (7-0) W: Rio Vista, 41-6 4
5 Cisco (6-1) W: De Leon, 69-0 5
6 Hawley (7-0) W: Stamford, 42-0 6
7 New Deal (6-1) W: Post, 35-6 7
8 Mason (6-1) W: Harper, 49-7 8
9 Beckville (8-0) W: Linden-Kildare, 63-12 9
10 Forsan (7-0) W: Anson, 50-27 10
___
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Mart (7-0) W: Bremond, 52-6 1
2 Muenster (8-0) W: Windthorst, 16-8 3
3 Windthorst (6-1) L: Muenster, 16-8 2
4 Albany (7-0) W: Hico, 57-0 4
5 Wellington (5-2) W: Memphis, 56-0 5
6 Stratford (6-1) W: Sunray, 64-7 6
7 Falls City (6-1) W: Louise, 42-0 7
8 Eldorado (6-0) W: Rocksprings, 53-6 8
9 Tenaha (6-2) W: Mount Enterprise, 31-0 9
10 Gruver (7-0) W: Booker, 51-12 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 May (8-0) W: Santa Anna, 58-0 1
2 Sterling City (7-1) W: Roscoe Highland, 62-8 2
3 Jonesboro (8-0) W: Evant, 70-8 3
4 Abbott (7-0) Idle 4
5 Water Valley (8-0) W: Veribest, 67-0 5
6 Rankin (6-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 66-8 6
7 Springlake-Earth (5-1) W: Lorenzo, forfeit 7
8 Garden City (6-2) W: Marfa, 58-0 8
9 Ira (6-1) W: Rotan, 52-38 9
10 Herrmleigh (8-0) W: Roby, 47-0 10
___
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Matador Motley County (8-0) W: Afton Patton Springs, 66-0 1
2 Strawn (8-0) W: Three Way, 54-7 2
3 Richland Springs (5-1) W: Cherokee, 92-70 3
4 Balmorhea (5-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 52-6 4
5 Follett (7-0) Idle 5
6 Anton (7-0) W: Cotton Center, 51-6 6
7 Jayton (7-0) Idle 7
8 Throckmorton (8-0) W: Paint Creek, 57-0 8
9 Benjamin (7-0) Idle 9
10 Lamesa Klondike (6-1) Idle 10
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Austin Regents (6-0) W: Boerne Geneva, 38-14 1
2 Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 49-13 2
3 Houston Second Baptist (6-1) W: The Woodlands Christian, 34-23 3
4 Fort Worth Nolan (5-2) W: Fort Worth All Saints, 29-7 4
5 Episcopal School of Dallas (8-0) W: Houston Christian, 50-7 5
___
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1 Waco Live Oak (8-0) W: Plano Coram Deo, 84-80 1
2 Marble Falls Faith (6-0) W: Austin Veritas, 52-6 4
3 Bulverde Bracken Christian (6-0) W: Fredericksburg Heritage, 56-8 2
4 Austin Veritas (6-1) L: Marble Falls Faith, 52-6 3
5 Texas School for the Deaf (5-1) W: Laredo St. Augustine, 62-12 5