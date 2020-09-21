Deion Sanders was named the 21st head football coach at Jackson State University on Monday.
"I am truly blessed to be the 21st Head football coach of Jackson State University," Sanders said in a Jackson State news release. "This amazing HBCU has always enjoyed a high level of commitment academically and athletically. It's my desire to continue this storied tradition and history of JSU and prayerfully bring more national recognition to the athletes, the university, the Sonic Boom of the South, and HBCUs in general. I am TRULY proud to be a part of the JSU Tiger family. 'I BELIEVE'"
Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, has most recently been the offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, where his son, Shedeur Sanders, is the starting quarterback.
Jackson State has a program record of 462-302-15.