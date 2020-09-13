MALAKOFF — There was no question what was happening at Malakoff on Friday night as Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was in town to coach Trinity Christian against the underdog Malakoff Tigers.
Malakoff (1-2) had the home crowd in a frenzy, taking a lead early, 10-7, and cutting into the lead 35-25 late, but Trinity Christian went on to a 56-32 win.
Trinity Christian quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw six touchdowns. His father, who is the only person to play in the World Series and a Super Bowl (winning two), is his coach.
“My hat is off to this Malakoff program. The coaching staff had the guys prepared, they called a heck of a game, they called some great plays, especially the fourth down plays, they had some great calls and they did the best they could and they really did. I’m proud of those guys,” said Deion Sanders. “(Shedeur) missed a few guys on film and we will fix that, but we played sound (on offense). We chase perfection, we don’t settle for mediocrity.”
Malakoff coach Jamie Driskell said they made adjustments at halftime.
“Our coaching staff sees things and it’s our job to try to exploit it and it’s the kids job to execute and for the most part, the kids executed it for the most part, but they got a little tired there at the end and wore out,” said Driskell. “I appreciate (Sanders) saying that and I appreciate the opportunity to play those guys.”
On the opening play of the game Malakoff’s Hayden Thomas jumped a route for an interception.Jalen Mosley caught a 34 yards touchdown pass from Darion Peace on fourth down and Malakoff trailed 21-18 with under a minute left in the second quarter.
In the second half Malakoff cut the lead to 42-32 when Peace found Riggin Smith between three defenders for a 26-yard touchdown pass.
Peace completed 18-of-28 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns and ran 13 times for 44 yards. Duce Hart Jr. had a strong game running the ball with 17 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown and he caught two passes for 15 yards. T’Keenan Langley added five carries for 15 yards.
Nathan Jones led the receivers with nine catches for 80 yards while Riggin Smith (four catches), Brandon Nations and Jaylen Mosley caught touchdowns.
“I’m really pleased with the kids. We didn’t back down against kind of a national all-star team if you will, we went toe-to-toe with them. I was really proud of them,” said Driskell. “Duce played great and Riggin had a huge touchdown catch and of course our quarterback, Darion makes us go. The offensive line did a good job up there against them and Nathan Jones does a lot for us.”
D.K. Rose had 10 tackles on defense for Malakoff.
“It was a great team effort, they played hard and I am proud of them. We don’t mind hitting, we just aren’t as fast as them!” Driskol added.
For Trinity Christian (3-1) Jordyn WIlliams caught three touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders and Robert Williams III caught two.
Shedeur Sanders, who has committed to Florida Atlantic said, “In our offense, everyone gets the ball,. We don’t have one target. You can try to double one man and the other side will get you. I was clicking with all the receivers, I wish I would have got some of the receivers the ball more but I had some missed opportunities on my part.”
Trinity Christian only plays one more game in Texas against Cedar Hill as they play teams from Arkansas, Ohio, Florida and Mississippi. Trinity Christian is at Bryant in Arkansas on Friday while Malakoff travels to West Rusk.
First Quarter
M — 22-yard Field goal, Juan Gonzales, 3-0
TC — Jordyn Williams 44 pass from Shedeur Sanders, Bryce Godfrey kick, 3-7
M — Duce Hart Jr. 7 run, Gonzales kick, 10-7
TC — Emari Matthews 5 run, Godfrey kick, 10-14
Second Quarter
TC — Keirahyin Brown 11 run, Godfrey kick, 10-21
M — Jalen Mosley 34 pass from Darion Peace on 4th down, Hart from Peace conversion, 18-21
TC — Jordyn Williams 20 pass from Sanders, Godfrey kick, 18-28
Third Quarter
TC — Jordan Williams 49 pass from Sanders on 4th down, Godfrey kick, 18-35
M — Brendan Nation 15 pass from Peace, Gonzales kick, 25-35
TC — Reilly Anthony 75 pass from Sanders, Godfrey kick, 25-42
Fourth Quarter
M — Riggins Smith 26 pass from Peace, Gonzales kick, 32-42
TC — Robert Williams III 20 pass from Sanders, Godfrey kick, 32-49
TC — Robert Williams III 20 pass from Sanders, Godfrey kick, 32-56