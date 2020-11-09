With their season on the line, a couple of Lions, along with their teammates, stood tall on Friday.
Tyler defenders Tory Howland and Jacques Jones led the Lions’ defense in a must-win, a 10-3 victory over West Mesquite on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Lions held the Wranglers to 32 yards rushing and a total of 122 yards. Much of the Wranglers’ yardage was gained in the fourth quarter when the Lions were in a prevent defense. West Mesquite avoided the shutout with 27 seconds showing when Austin Stout booted a 42-yard field goal.
Tyler recovered the onside kick attempt to secure the Lions’ first win of the season to go to 1-4 overall and 1-1 in District 7-5A Division I play.
The two Lions’ linebackers were keys and were named Co-Defensive Players of the Week for the 11th season of the high school football season.
Howland, a 6-2 sophomore, had five solo tackles, along with two assists and a quarterback hurry.
Jones, a 6-0 senior, added four solo tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a pass breakup.
Howland and Jones will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 9: Kale Shaw, Canton; and Week 10: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse.
Fans can catch Howland and Jones and the Lions in action on Friday when Tyler plays against Wylie East (1-4, 0-3). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Wylie Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS