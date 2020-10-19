For the first time, the Defensive Player of the Week is being shared by two gridders.
With their statistics so similar, Bullard Brook Hill defenders Chandler Fletcher and Nick LaRocca were voted Co-Defensive Players of the Week for the eighth week of the high school football season.
Both were instrumental in the Guard taking a 34-27 win over Anahauc on Friday in Anahuac.
Fletcher and LaRocca led the Guard with 13 tackles each. Fletcher had a tackle for loss and a pass defensed, while LaRocca had a TFL and a sack.
Fletcher and LaRocca will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; and Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola.
Fans can catch Fletcher and LaRocca and the Guard (3-0) in action on Oct. 30 when Brook Hill plays host to McKinney Christian. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Herrington Stadium in Bullard.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.