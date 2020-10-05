Winona picked up its first win over the season on Friday — 26-6 over Quitman — and linebacker Peyton Snow was a big part of that.
Snow had 23 tackles and two tackles for loss. That came a week after Snow had 21 tackles in a loss to Grand Saline.
Snow had 163 tackles as a junior.
For his efforts, Snow was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the sixth week of the high school football season.
Snow will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; and Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints.
Fans can catch Snow and his Wildcats in action on Friday when Winona visits Troup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
