The Whitehouse Wildcats are unbeaten on the football season and one of the key reasons has been a standout defense.
One of the leaders on the defense has been senior strong safety Jack Clark.
Clark had eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the Wildcats’ 30-22 win over Marshall on Friday in a District 9-5A Division II football game at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse. He also had four quarterback hurries, an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
His performance earned Clark the Defensive Player of the Week for the 12th week of the high school football season.
The Wildcat is also a standout baseball player. He signed with the University of Louisiana on Wednesday.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 9: Kale Shaw, Canton; Week 10: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; and Week 11: Tory Howland, Jacques Jones, Tyler.
Fans can catch Clark and the Wildcats in action on Friday when Whitehouse (7-0, 4-0) plays against Longview Pine Tree (5-1, 3-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Longview. A victory against Pine Tree would clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the district.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.