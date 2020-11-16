Jack Clark

Whitehouse senior strong safety Jack Clark

The Whitehouse Wildcats are unbeaten on the football season and one of the key reasons has been a standout defense.

One of the leaders on the defense has been senior strong safety Jack Clark.

Clark had eight tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss in the Wildcats’ 30-22 win over Marshall on Friday in a District 9-5A Division II football game at Wildcat Stadium in Whitehouse. He also had four quarterback hurries, an interception and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

His performance earned Clark the Defensive Player of the Week for the 12th week of the high school football season.

The Wildcat is also a standout baseball player. He signed with the University of Louisiana on Wednesday.

Fans can catch Clark and the Wildcats in action on Friday when Whitehouse (7-0, 4-0) plays against Longview Pine Tree (5-1, 3-1). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Pirate Stadium in Longview. A victory against Pine Tree would clinch at least the No. 2 seed in the district.

