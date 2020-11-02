The Whitehouse Wildcats continued their unbeaten season with a 33-21 homecoming win over Mount Pleasant on Friday night in Whitehouse.
Defense was a key to the win and Braiden Mathews was a key cog.
Mathews recovered two fumbles, one of them in the end zone for a touchdown, plus and an interception and 10 tackles with one tackle for loss.
His performance earned Mathews the Defensive Player of the Week for the 10th week of the high school football season.
Miller will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill; and Week 9: Kale Shaw, Canton.
Fans can catch Miller and the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0) in action on Friday when Whitehouse plays at Hallsville (0-4, 0-2). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.
Whitehouse is tied for the District 9-5A Division II lead with Pine Tree and Texas High.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
