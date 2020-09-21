In this age of video game offensive numbers, Van defender Beau Barton put up some eye-popping statistics of his own on Friday night.
Barton, a 6-1 sophomore, had 11 tackles, including six for loss and a sack, in the Vandals’ 35-2 victory over the Pittsburg Pirates on Mal Fowler Field at Van Memorial Stadium.
For his efforts, Barton was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fourth week of the high school football season.
On the season, Barton has 36 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and two sacks.
Barton will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; and Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale.
Fans can catch Barton and his Vandals (2-2) in action on Friday when Van visits the No. 10-ranked Center Roughriders. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Van’s next home game is Oct. 2 against Texarkana Liberty-Eylau.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpa per.com by noon Monday.