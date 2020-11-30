The day before Thanksgiving the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders knew they had to get on the winning track if they wanted to earn a postseason berth.
The Red Raiders also knew they needed a standout defensive effort. They did just that in a 66-0 victory over the North Mesquite Stallions on Wednesday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium.
Leading the defensive charge was La'Brendo Flowers, the junior defensive back had 14 tackles — 13 solo and one assist. He has 28 tackles on the season.
His performance earned Flowers the Defensive Player of the Week for the 14th week of the high school football season.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 9: Kale Shaw, Canton; Week 10: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; Week 11: Tory Howland, Jacques Jones, Tyler; Week 12: Jack Clark, Whitehouse; and Week 13: Brandon Nations, Malakoff.
Fans can catch Flowers and his Red Raiders against Mesquite Horn on Saturday in Tyler. The contest is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
