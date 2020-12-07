It was a big week for Tyler Legacy defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence.
First he committed to a Big 12 Conference school, the University of Kansas. Then he went out and played a great defensive game in helping his Red Raiders clinch a playoff berth.
Lawrence had nine tackles, one tackle for loss, two sacks and four passes broken up against Mesquite, and he had five tackles and two tackles for loss against Horn.
His performance earned Lawrence the Defensive Player of the Week for the 15th week of the high school football season.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona; Week 7: Trevion Sneed, Mineola; Week 8: Chandler Fletcher, Nick LaRocca, Bullard Brook Hill; Week 9: Kale Shaw, Canton; Week 10: Braiden Mathews, Whitehouse; Week 11: Tory Howland, Jacques Jones, Tyler; Week 12: Jack Clark, Whitehouse; Week 13: Brandon Nations, Malakoff; and Week 14: La'Brendo Flowers, Tyler Legacy.
Fans can catch Lawrence and his Red Raiders against Garland Naaman Forest on Saturday in Garland. Class 6A Division II bi-district contest is scheduled for a 2 p.m. kickoff at Williams Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.