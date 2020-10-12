Mineola’s Trevion Sneed is known for his electric offensive abilities, but the Yellowjacket senior is also a beast on defense.
Sneed, a SMU commit, was all over the field on Friday night, a 23-20 loss to the Mount Vernon Tigers.
Sneed had 17 tackles, a sack and seven quarterback pressures.
For his efforts, Sneed was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the seventh week of the high school football season.
Sneed will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Sneed also contributed on offense, rushing for 170 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; Week 4: Beau Barton, Van; Week 5: Parker Bracken, All Saints; and Week 6: Peyton Snow, Winona.
Fans can catch Sneed and his Yellowjackets in action on Friday when Pottsboro visits Mineola. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Meredith Memorial Stadium.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.