The last two years the Malakoff Tigers and the Pottsboro Cardinals have met in the playoffs and a scoring-fest broke out.
On Friday, it was just one team scoring while the other squad played stellar defense. And that team would be the Malakoff Tigers.
The Tigers whipped the Cardinals 52-0 on Friday in a Class 3A Division I area playoff game in Commerce, holding Pottsboro to 187 total yards.
Malakoff avenged last year’s 38-31 loss. The Tigers won 63-35 in 2018.
One of the leaders on the Tiger defense was Brandon Nations.
Nations had nine tackles, along with a tackle for loss and a quarterback hurry.
His performance earned Nations the Defensive Player of the Week for the 13th week of the high school football season.
Nations, who is also a standout pitcher and third baseman, will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Fans can catch Nations and his Tigers (9-2) against Grandview (11-1) on Friday in regionals. The playoff game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium. The Malakoff-Grandview winner will meet either Mineola (11-1) or Mount Vernon (10-2) next week in the Region II final (regional quarterfinals).
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.