The Chapel Hill Bulldogs are off to a great start in 2020 with wins over Splendora to open the season and last week over Kaufman.
Both weeks Fords have been in the middle of the victories — quarterback Cameron Ford and defensive back Jordan Ford.
While Cameron put on another big show against the Lions, little brother Jordan also came through with some big plays.
For his efforts, Jordan Ford was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the second week of the high school football season.
Cameron Ford was the Offensive Player of the Week for the first week of the season.
Jordan Ford, a junior safety, picked off two passes, made 12 tackles and batted down four passes in the Bulldogs’ 38-33 win over the Kaufman Lions on Friday in New Chapel Hill.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
On the season, Ford has 22 tackles and five passes defended. On Friday against the Lions, he turned from DB to RB after picking off a pass at the Bulldogs’ 23 and racing toward the end zone. He returned the pickoff 76 yards. Ford appeared to fall into the end zone, but he was marked down at the 1-inch line. Three plays later, the Bulldogs scored a TD.
Fans can see Ford and his Bulldogs in action on Friday when Chapel Hill plays at Terrell.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.