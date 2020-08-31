The Bullard Panthers started the season off on a positive note, winning a tough 17-12 road game against the Mabank Panthers on Friday.
A key player in Bullard’s victory was senior linebacker John Engle.
Engle was in on 14 total tackles, including five for losses. He also caused a fumble and had a quarterback pressure.
For his efforts, Engle was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the first week of the high school football season.
He will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The 5-10, 175-pounder will be instrumental to the Panthers’ success this season.
On Engle’s Hudl page he said, “To be the best is my goal.”
Fans can see Engle and his Panthers in action on Friday when Bullard plays host to Caddo Mills for a 7:30 p.m. kick at Panther Stadium in Bullard. On Sept. 11, the Panthers visit Troup before hosting Rusk on Sept. 18.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpaper.com by noon Monday.
