After weeks of waiting to meet an opponent, the All Saints Trojans made a stellar debut with a 28-6 road win over the Mount Enterprise Wildcats on Friday.
Leading the Trojan D was lineman Parker Bracken.
The senior had 12 tackles with three assists. Bracken was constantly in the Wildcat backfield with five tackles for loss and two sacks. He also caused a fumble.
For his efforts, Bracken was named the Defensive Player of the Week for the fifth week of the high school football season.
Bracken will be featured on a poster in Friday’s The Zone special section of the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Previous winners of the Defensive Player of the Week Award were — Week 1: John Engle, Bullard; Week 2: Jordan Ford, Chapel Hill; Week 3: Airik Williams, Lindale; and Week 4: Beau Barton, Van.
Fans can catch Bracken and his Trojans (1-0) in action on Friday when All Saints visits the Dallas Covenant. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The Trojans’ first home game is scheduled for Oct. 9, hosting Arlington Grace Prep at Melbourne Field. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
To nominate someone for the Defensive Player of the Week, email sports@tylerpa per.com by noon Monday.