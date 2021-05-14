There were some familiar faces to Red Raider fans and also some new faces making plays for the Tyler Legacy football team during the annual spring game Friday night at Red Raider Field.
The defense, which was represented by the Red team, forced three turnovers and also two three-and-outs to take a 39-24 win over the White team, which was the offensive unit.
“I was really impressed with our defense,” second-year Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “They played physical inside of the tackle boxes. I was really glad to see that. They created some turnovers, and with the way the game was set up, the offense ended up with 24, so the defense had to score some extra points. They were opportunistic about it. Had they not scored those, they would have lost.
“It’s a great picture for our guys to go back and look at. I was really pleased with how physical they played tonight.”
The defense was given seven points to start three different quarters, and they could earn three points for a three-and-out and four points for a turnover.
With a three-and-out and a fumble recovery, the Red team led 14-0 after the first quarter.
Sophomore Jordan Hubbard recovered a fumble to start the second quarter to give the Red team an 18-0 lead. He also intercepted a pass late in the fourth quarter.
“Jordan is a playmaker,” Willis said. “He’s been a playmaker all spring long. I wasn’t even surprised to see that because I’ve seen how he plays on defense. And he showed up in the run game too. He was exactly what we thought he would be tonight.”
Two freshmen on defense — Brooks Gallagher and Travis Jackson — also made some plays, and Chapel Hill transfer Jordan Ford compiled some tackles. Returner La'Brendo Flowers was in on multiple stops.
The offense got on the board for the first time just more than a minute into the second quarter as four-star running back Jamarion Miller, who picked up an offer from Texas A&M on Thursday, broke loose for a 75-yard touchdown run.
Right before halftime, sophomore Walker Freeman threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Howard to cut the score to 18-14 at halftime.
Junior quarterback Bruce Bruckner had a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter.
Christian Baxter kicked a 38-yard field goal with 10:45 remaining in the game to cut the score to 32-24. The defense got a three-and-out, and Hubbard got his interception to add to the lead.
The final play of the night was a 53-yard completion from freshman quarterback Luke Wolf to KJ Humber.
“I thought our quarterbacks made some really good plays,” Willis said. “They made some plays with their feet and got out and threw the ball. KJ Humber had a lot of good catches and was a real bright spot. We thought he would be a better offensive tool for us than he was on defense, and sure enough, he came out and shined. There were times where our running backs shined, and our offensive line did a really good job.”
Miller finished with more than 100 yards on the ground and backfield mate Bryson Donnell, a three-star recruit, had runs of 21 and 14 yards and finished with more than 50 yards on the ground.
“We’ve got a lot of good things to build on,” Willis said. “We have a mature team that understands they’re going to have to compete to get a job on the field, which is going to do nothing but make us better all summer.
“We’ve got some really good parts. Now, we’ve got to look forward to the summer and do a really good job of strength and conditioning and competing in our big-man challenges and 7-on-7s and just polishing it up. I thought it was a great night. Our crowd was awesome. Our middle schools also got out here and had a good time tonight (competing in 7-on-7 and big-man challenges before the varsity game). There were a lot of good things happening, a good feel to it. It was a good way to wrap up the spring.”