Defense doesn’t take holidays.
Even when the offense may not be in full throttle, especially on a day game during the week of Thanksgiving, the defense can always be the calling card.
As is often the case for the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders, the defense once again showed its dominance as they took a 40-17 victory over Lufkin Monday afternoon inside Tyler Legacy Varsity Gymnasium.
“That’s why we put a premium on it,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “We were off offensively. We didn’t hit an outside shot until the fourth quarter. We got some really good looks, but we just didn’t knock them down. When the defense shows up, we have a chance.
“In a day game during the holidays, you’re kind of worried how we’re going to show up. We showed up ready to play. It was a slow start, a lot like this weekend where we got off to slow starts, and we did it again. But the defensive effort was outstanding. We forced a lot of turnovers. After those first two possessions, we didn’t give up as many offensive rebounds. We forced them not to be able to run their stuff. It was good for us.”
It was the fifth time this season that the Lady Raiders (7-2) held an opponent to 24 points or fewer.
Legacy — ranked No. 16 in Class 6A — went 3-2 in the Coppell Tipoff Classic over the weekend with wins over Burleson, Richardson Pearce and Class 3A No. 5 Peaster and losses to Coppell and Class 3A No. 6 Winnsboro.
It was 4-2 late in the first quarter on Monday when Akya Turner scored inside to give the Lady Raiders a 6-2 lead after the opening quarter. Lufkin looked to score as time expired, but the officials nullified the basket with a charging call.
Legacy opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run as Lufkin’s next points came on a jumper by Courtnee Morgan with 4:40 on the clock.
Aaliyah Campbell knocked down a jumper as time expired to send the Lady Raiders into the locker room with a 19-8 lead.
Lufkin came out in the second half with two free throws from Kelby Coutee and a drive by Morgan to cut the score to 19-12. Nyla Inmon and Vanessa Hayward responded for the Lady Raiders before Morgan turned a steal into a layup to put the score at 23-14 with 5:10 left in the third quarter.
That was the final time Lufkin scored until Akyshia Cottrell made a layip with 1:19 left in the game, and Martiana Jones hit a free throw with 37 seconds to play.
The Lady Raiders were held without a 3-pointer in the first three quarters, but Rose Rook, Ella Rook and La’Daija Gallon all knocked down triples in the fourth quarter.
Turner led Legacy with 10 points. Other scorers were Campbell 6; Inmon 5; Taliyah Mumphrey 5; Gallon 5; Ella Rook 4; Rose Rook 3; and Hayward 2.
Morgan led Lufkin with 8 points. Nyah Murphy, Cottrell, Coutee and Alecia Rivera-Scott all had 2 points, and Jones added 1 point.
Legacy will play Nacogdoches at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Nacogdoches.