Tyler's Aaron Hickman made it to the semifinals before falling in his attempt to defend his Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play Championship.
Hickman won two matches on Friday and his quarterfinal match on Saturday at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.
The former TCU golfer who was seeded No. 14 defeated No. 6 Padden Nelson, of Houston, 3 & 1 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, No. 10 Andrew Lawson, of Dallas, scored a 2 & 1 win over Hickman. No. 1 seed Christopher Wheeler, of Addison, downed No. 5 Coy Breen, of San Antonio, in 23 holes in the other semifinal.
Wheeler and Lawson will play in the championship at 8 a.m. Sunday.
Hickman defeated two-time champion Colby Harwell, of San Antonio, in the 2020 championship held at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler. Harwell lost in the quarterfinals to fellow Alamo City golfer, Breen.
---
2021 Texas Mid-Amateur Match Play
Trinity Forest Golf Club, Dallas
Quarterfinals — No. 1 Christopher Wheeler, Addison, def. No. 8 John Derrick, Waco, 5 & 4; No. 5 Coy Breen, San Antonio, defeated No. 29 Colby Harwell, 2 & 1; No. 10 Andrew Lawson, Dallas, def. No. 15 Gary Ezmerlian, Fort Worth, 7 & 5; No. 14 Aaron Hickman, Tyler, def. No. 6 Padden Nelson, Houston, 3 & 1.
Semifinals — Wheeler def. Breen, 23 holes; Lawson def. Hickman, 2 & 1.