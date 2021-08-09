The dawn of a new season began before sunrise for the Tyler Lions on Monday.
Greeted by below normal temperatures and a nice breeze, Tyler High head football coach Ricklan Holmes began his 10th season at the helm of his alma mater with 48 varsity players.
Holmes and his coaching staff saw an enthusiastic squad hit the Tyler High practice field after lifting weights and going through conditioning drills.
"First five days is all mental, nothing really truly physical about the first five days," Holmes said. "Yes, you get out here running and moving around ... On the football side, we pick up where he left off in the spring."
One the most compelling competitions is at quarterback where sophomore speedster Derrick McFall (5-10, 170) and senior transfer Eli Holt, who also plays baseball, are battling.
Holmes said both will play and McFall also has the ability to play running back, wide receiver and defensive back.
"Derrick is an athlete," Holmes said. "He's a kid we know can get it done with the ball in his hand. That's why he has to be the quarterback back there.
"We also know that Eli is going to help us out. He will do some good things for us. By having Eli we also have the ability to move Derrick around and put him in different positions and cause some problems for some defenses."
Holmes noted that Holt (6-1, 185) has a strong arm and picked up the Lions' offense while playing 7on7 during the summer.
Montrell Wade, a 6-1, 175-pound junior wide receiver and safety, continues to show growth Holmes said. Wade is becoming the three/four-star player, Holmes said. Holmes added Wade is becoming more vocal as a leader instead of leading by example.
Wade has a number offers, including Georgia Tech, Houston, UTSA, Kansas and Oklahoma State.
After missing the playoffs last year and compiling a 2-7 record with a very young team. Despite missing spring training and offseason workouts, he was proud of his squad.
"One thing I can say about our kids, they fought in every single game," Holmes said. "The reason they did this was understanding the program they represent.
"I am definitely excited about this season."
LIONS TALES: The Lions may put on shoulder pads on Monday. ... Tyler High will have media day at 8 a.m. Saturday. ... The Lions are scheduled to host DeSoto in a scrimmage on Aug. 20 at the Tyler High Field on campus. The scrimmage is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.