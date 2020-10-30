When the Dallas Skyline Raiders needed a big play on Friday night, they went to their four-star wide receiver.
Future USC Trojan Quaydarius Davis hauled in eight passes for 127 yards and two touchdowns, including an 11-yard grab amongst two defenders in the end zone with 4:31 remaining to give Skyline a 30-24 win over Tyler Legacy Friday night at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Davis’ final grab came from Jaylon Robinson after Darryl Richardson was forced to leave the game in the third quarter with an injury.
Following the go-ahead touchdown, Legacy went three-and-out, giving the ball back to Skyline with 3:21 remaining on the Legacy 42-yard line.
The Red Raiders forced a punt and took over at their own 20 with 2:09 to play.
Completions by Trent Adams to Ladarius Newsom, Nick Bennett and LaDavion Butler helped the Red Raiders get into Skyline territory at the 40 with 35 seconds remaining.
On fourth and 14, Ty’Quandre Johnson sacked Bruce Bruckner with 1 second remaining to give Skyline the victory.
It was a defensive battle early with No. 32 from each team — Legacy’s Jack Janis and Skyline’s Pablo Cabello — each punting twice. On the third possession, Jamaron Miller put Legacy on the scoreboard with a 66-yard touchdown run down the sideline with 1:53 left in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Legacy’s Garfield Lawrence force a fumble by Robinson and recovered it in Skyline territory. However, the Red Raiders were stopped on fourth down at the 22.
Lining up to punt, Skyline’s Cabello bobbled the snap and was dropped at the 11-yard line. On the next play, Adams delivered a shovel pass to Miller, who ran into the end one for an 11-yard touchdown to give the Red Raiders a 14-0 lead with 7:38 remaining in the half.
Skyline got on the board with 2:30 on the clock as Richardson connected with Davis for a 16-yard touchdown pass. Davis had a 40-yard reception earlier in the drive.
SMU commit Isaiah Nwokobia picked off a pass with 34 seconds left, and Legacy went into the locker room with a 14-7 lead.
Skyline quickly tied the score in the third quarter as Richardson connected with Ma’Leeyon Winfield for a 38-yard touchdown.
Bryson Donnell and Miller helped the Red Raiders get into the red zone following a strong kickoff return by Newsom. Legacy got to the 5-yard line, but had to settle for a 23-yard field goal by Christian Baxter to go ahead 17-14.
Skyline came right back with a field goal of its own — a 34-yarder by Cabello — to tie the score at 17 with 4:07 left in the third quarter.
Skyline gained the lead with 11:43 left in the game with a 3-yard run by Christen Washington as Qualon Farrar was on the sideline nursing an injury. Farrar later returned to the game.
On the next play from scrimmage, Johnson forced a Legacy fumble, and Joseph Elder recovered at the Legacy 25.
Legacy held the Raiders to a field goal try, but a bad snap resulted in a tackle by Zander Johnson to give the Red Raiders possession.
Legacy capitalized with a 39-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Bennett to tie the score at 24 with 9:07 to play.
Skyline came back with a 12-yard, 73-yard drive that ended in Davis’ go-ahead touchdown reception.
Richardson was 9 of 14 for 147 yards and two touchdowns, and Robinson was 6 of 13 for 103 yards and a touchdown. Farrar finished with 81 yards on 23 carries.
Miller rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries for Legacy. He also had a receiving touchdown.
Donnell had 57 yards on 13 carries. Adams was 11 of 22 for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Bennett made two grabs for 49 yards and a score.
Legacy (2-3, 0-1) will play at Rockwall on Nov. 6. Skyline (3-1, 2-0) is off until it takes on Rockwall on Nov. 13.