DALLAS — Bishop Gorman quarterback Anthany Smith threw four touchdown passes, but it was Dallas First Baptist that came up with the 52-34 victory on Friday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 football game.
The Crusaders fall to 0-2 (0-2 in district), while the Saints go to 2-2 (1-2).
Josue Preza II threw for 201 yards and three TDs to lead First Baptist. He hit on 13 of 19 attempts.
Smith connected on 14 of 35 passing attempts for 177 yards, including three TD passes to Dozie Ifeadi and one to Donovan Dodd.
Smith also rushed for 99 yards and a TD on 14 attempts. Dodd rushed five times for 29 yards with Ifeadi adding three rushes for 25 yards.
Ifeadi had 10 catches for 125 yards and the three TD receptions with Dodd adding three catches for 35 yards and a TD. Bradley Richbourg had one catch for 17 yards.
Kai Nugent led the Saints on the ground with 152 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Josh Little had 10 catches for 166 yards and two touchdowns.
The Crusaders are scheduled to host Dallas Covenant at 7 p.m. Friday at McCallum Stadium in Tyler, while the Saints are slated to play at Dallas Shelton the same night.