FORT WORTH (AP) — Ryan Wrobleski, Andrew Benefield and River Town each had a multi-run homer and Dallas Baptist rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Oregon State 8-5 on Monday in the Fort Worth Regional.
Dallas Baptist (40-16) advanced to its second super regional in program history, with the last coming in 2011.
Wrobleski finished 7 for 10 in the regional tournament with two homers, including a two-run blast in the sixth to start the scoring for DBU. Benefield added a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh and Town hit a two-run homer in the eighth.
Zane Russell picked up his first win of the season by pitching 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief.
Oregon State (37-24) had runners on first and third with two outs in the ninth inning. After a pitching change, DBU ace Dominic Hamel got Andy Armstrong to ground out.
The Beavers, who led 5-0 in the third, walked 10 with three hit batters.
South Florida reaches super regionals for 1st time
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jarrett Eaton was 3 for 3 with a home run and an RBI double, and South Florida advanced to its first super regional in program history by beating South Alabama 6-4 on Monday in the Gainesville Regional.
South Florida (31-28), in its 14th NCAA regional appearance, will play at Texas this weekend.
Eaton got on base four times, including a walk in the ninth he turned into a run after an error by center fielder Michael Sandle. Carmine Lane added a sacrifice fly in the inning for a 6-3 lead.
Orion Kerkering (5-3) struck out five in 4 1/3 innings and Joseph Sanchez picked up his first save of the season. Sanchez entered in the eighth with the bases loaded and one out before Andrew Bates popped out and Cameron Tissue struck out.
Santi Montiel hit a two-out homer in the ninth for South Alabama (36-22), but Sanchez got Ethan Wilson to ground out.
Elko's grand slam leads Ole Miss into super regionals
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Tim Elko hit his second grand slam of the Oxford Regional and Mississippi beat Southern Miss 12-9 on Monday to advance to the super regionals.
Mississippi (44-20) led 9-0 after Elko's bases-clearing blast and he added a solo homer in the fourth to make it 10-2. He finished 3 for 3 despite playing with a torn ACL.
Southern Miss (40-21) rallied in the fifth with home runs by Blake Johnson, Reed Trimble and Reece Ewing to get within 10-7. Trimble also had a two-run homer in the third.
Calvin Harris answered in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run homer to give Ole Miss a five-run lead.
Mississippi starter Jack Dougherty went a career-high four innings. Doug Nikhazy (11-2) struck out two in 1 1/3 innings and Taylor Broadway picked up his 16th save of the season.
The game had a 35-minute delay due to lightning.