Multiple Cumberland Academy lacrosse players were recognized by the Texas High School Lacrosee League, North District, Class C.
Seniors Josh Hartnauer and Foster Morales and junior Carson Kilman all earned all-district recognition.
Hartnauer, a midfielder, had 30 goals, three assists and 28 ground balls.
Morales, a defender, had one goal, one assist, 14 ground balls and 10 takeaways.
Kilman, an attacker, had 10 goals, nine assists and four ground balls.
Earning honorable mention honors were seniors Tristen Claiborne and Tytan Dublin and sophomore Carter McLaughlin.
Claiborne had 10 goals, four assists and 24 ground balls. Dublin had nine ground balls and 13 takeaways.
McLaughlin had 93 ground balls.