Cumberland Academy’s front line of Mia Shaw, Hannah Sharp, Abigail Hahn, Jenna Davis and Yamari Sears made it difficult on Arp’s hitters throughout Tuesday’s match.
The unit compiled 16 blocks as the Lady Knights swept Arp (25-17, 28-26, 25-21) at the Castle.
“Those girls on the front line played big,” Cumberland volleyball coach LaVonda Harris said. “We’ve got some more height this year, and those girls continue to fight and play with heart.
“I thought the girls did a great got of getting on the court and executing what we’ve practiced. It’s been a crazy season with COVID, having matches canceled, but tonight, they got on the court and made the most of their opportunity.”
Neither team was able to get on much of a run in the opening set. Up 16-12, Cumberland was able to go on a 4-0 spurt to take a 20-12 advantage. Arp then got its first consecutive points of the game as Paige Laird and Natalie Wiggins both had kills to cut the score to 20-15.
The Lady Knights eventually closed the set with a block by Shaw, followed by an ace from Sears.
Arp led 23-20 late in the second set and then 24-22 with a chance to tie the match. Cumberland got a kill from Hahn, an ace by Shaw and then a ball went out on the Lady Tigers to put Cumberland in front.
Arp went back ahead 26-25, but Cumberland responded with three straight points to take the win in the second set.
Arp jumped out to a quick 4-2 lead intthe third game, but Sears answered by serving up a 7-0 run.
Later in the set, Sharp and Sears served up an 8-3 stretch to make the score 23-19.
Hahn had seven kills for Cumberland.
Shaw had three kills and seven blocks. Sharp and Davis had six kills each, and Sears had five kills.
Stephanie Root had three kills and handled the passing game for the Lady Knights. Brianna Bolhuis and Victoria Osuagwu were keys to the defensive attack on the back row for the Lady Knights.
Wiggins led Arp in kills, and Marissa Alibrando led the Lady Tigers in assists.
Cumberland (2-3) will travel to Sabine on Friday. The Lady Cardinals have defeated the Lady Knights twice this season.