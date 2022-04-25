Cumberland Academy boys basketball coach Robert Sampson was issued a one-year suspension by the University Interscholastic League State Executive Committee following a hearing on Monday.
According to testimony at the hearing via Zoom, where Sampson and Cumberland athletic director Mike Richardson were present, Sampson played a basketball player even though he knew the student was ineligible. He was also issued two years probation, a public reprimand and additional training. The Knights also forfeited four games they won when the player participated.
It was an unanimous decision by the board that is chaired by retired superintendent Mike Motheral of Sundown.
"I made the decision; I have been at John Tyler, Chapel Hill, I've been at Lufkin, Gilmer and I didn't understand the charter school situation," said Sampson, who has coached for 28 years, the last two as head coach of the Knights. "They both came from Whitehouse, the two gentlemen, and they were seniors. They were in our district zip code and we are a charter school. ... I had clear understanding at that point (they were not eligible).
"We went through the first round of district and we were 0-6. I didn't think we were going to win another game. ... I know it doesn't matter, he was crying, when I told him he couldn't play. ... I told my athletic director (Richardson) we were not going to win another game. But we did in the second round against Spring Hill. I let the district know it was a forfeit. ... I was wrong for playing him."
The two students (one student torn his ACL early) in question did not chose the charter school as their first opportunity, instead going to Whitehouse ISD as freshmen. They then transferred to Cumberland, which is located in Tyler, and is a charter school.
District 16-4A chairman Stan Surratt, the Superintendent of Lindale ISD, was in attendance, said even though the player was ruled ineligible the Knights continued to play the student.
"We can't chose what rules to follow," Surratt said. "We have to follow all the rules."
"We can't have as Dr. (Jodi) Duron (Elgin ISD superintendent and member of the state executive committee) said 'blatantly ignoring the rules, the UIL rules," Motheral said.
Motheral suggested a 10-game suspension, but Gary Martel, retired Moody ISD superintendent, and Paul Galvan, retired administrator from Fort Worth, suggested a one-year suspension.
"Your heart for the kid, no one is questioning that," Martel said to Sampson. "It is just that we deal with 11-12-13 hundred schools and as Mr. Surratt said, we can't choose the rules we wish to follow. That is why (the UIL) is one of the strongest organizations. ..."
Marshall Scott III, Bay City ISD superintendent, was present, along with Dr. Charles Breithaupt, executive director of the UIL, and Darryl Beasley, UIL Director of Compliance.
Galvan suggested another meeting with Richardson and the school administrators before the state executive committee. The committee voted to approve the motion.
In other cases on Monday:
A student-athlete from Trenton High School was denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee.
A student-athlete from Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt High School was issued an indefinite suspension from all UIL activities. Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Head JV Soccer Coach Gerlynn Germain was issued a five-game suspension, three years probation, a public reprimand and additional training. The Fort Worth O.D. Wyatt Girls Soccer team was also placed on two years probation.
Plano West High School Head Tennis Coach Morgen Walker and Plano ISD Athletic Director Jeff Smith were both issued one-year probation, a public reprimand and additional training.
The State Executive Committee, appointed by the Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, is composed of eight school administrators, representing each of the four geographical regions and each of the six conferences, and a minimum of four-at-large members.
This committee interprets the rules, settles disputes between different UIL districts and disputes which arise past the district level, conducts investigations and hearings of alleged violations, and hears appeals.