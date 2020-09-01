Darwin Crawford, former head baseball coach at Stephen F. Austin State University, is part of the inaugural Bishop Thomas K. Gorman Catholic School Hall of Fame Class, Jon Froelich, assistant principal and head girls basketball coach at the Tyler school, announced.
Froelich added a total of nine Crusaders and one team will be inducted on Friday, Oct. 2. Over the next couple of weeks the inductees will be unveiled as Bishop Gorman honors top Crusaders from 62 years of the school.
Crawford, who now resides in Michigan, was a four-sport letter-winner during his time at Bishop Gorman. The 1974 graduate enjoyed a brilliant career for the Crusaders.
He earned all-state recognition in football and track, while also playing baseball and basketball. He played multiple positions on the football team — tight end, running back and defensive end. In addition to all-state recognition, Crawford was also selected for numerous all-district and All-East Texas squads.
Crawford was a state medalist in the 440-yard dash, and was the district champion in the 100-yard dash. Crawford was a member of the very first baseball team at Bishop Gorman in 1972. He would earn all-district and all-state honors on the diamond. Crawford earned his bachelor's degree and master's degree from SFA. He would spend a decade as the head baseball coach at SFA, winning more than 250 games and having his jersey number retired in the SFA Hall of Fame.
A limited number of tickets to attend the Bishop Gorman "Hall of Fame Luncheon" on Oct. 2 will go on sale next week (Sept. 9) at the high school. The luncheon will be held at Rick's on the Square in Tyler, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Along with the luncheon, activities a ceremony at the Homecoming football game. The Crusaders meet Arlington Grace Prep in a 7 p.m. contest at McCallum Stadium.
The Hall of Fame plaques will be on display in the Brodnax Center on the Gorman campus.
LADY CRUSADER GARAGE SALE
The Second Annual Lady Crusader Garage Sale is scheduled for Sept. 18 (4:30-9 p.m.) and 19 (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) at Bishop Gorman, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323 in Tyler. The team is asking for donations. Proceeds support the Lady Crusaders basketball team, the tuition assistance fund at Bishop Gorman and the Athletic Booster Club. Items may be dropped off at the school, or email jfroelich@bishopgorman.net to schedule a pickup. Cash donations are also accepted.
SWEEPSTAKES TICKETS
You can win a truck (2021 Ford F-150), car (2021 Ford Focus Sedan) or a $20,000 pre-paid VISA by taking part in the Gorman sweepstakes
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased from Bishop Gorman. Not in Tyler, not a problem, mail your check to Jon Froelich, Bishop Gorman, 1405 E. Southeast Loop 323 (Tyler, Texas 75701), and your raffle tickets will be mailed your way. All proceeds will support Bishop Gorman Catholic School.
BISHOP GORMAN NIGHT
The first "Bishop Gorman Night" of the school year is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Chipotle on Broadway. Dine in or order online and pick-up your dinner. If ordering online, enter the code 7BHRXR2. Proceeds will support Bishop Gorman. It is from 5-9 p.m.